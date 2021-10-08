Four frustrating games in, Washington's defense focused on fixing mistakes

The perceived strength of the team is now full of questions. And while Rivera is convinced that the defensive issues are fixable, he's realistic about the current state of affairs.

"This is not one of those things that will just suddenly transform," Rivera said. "We have to understand that it's not going to happen overnight."

Given that three of the next five quarterbacks Washington will face are Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, it makes sense to push for an accelerated timeline. For what it's worth, Rivera is convinced that discipline and attention to detail can solve most of the defensive issues, and he insists that there is precedent for such a turnaround.

"It didn't happen right away last year, either," Rivera said. "Go back and look at some of the stuff that was happening in the first half of the season. I even called out a position group, and the entire defense, because I was so frustrated."

After a defeat to the Giants last November dropped Washington to 2-6, Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay, "In all honesty, I'm concerned at the play of the linebackers." A week later, following a defeat to the Detroit Lions, he voiced his frustration with the defense as a whole. Soon thereafter, opposing offenses felt the wrath of Washington's revived defensive unit, which took over several games en route to an unlikely NFC East title.

Year 2 in the Rivera/Del Rio system was supposed to have started more smoothly, but some of the communications issues -- especially on the back end -- may be attributable to the injection of new faces. Three defensive backs who've received significant playing time (safety Bobby McCain and corners William Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste) weren't on the team in 2020, and starting corner Kendall Fuller has assumed the nickel back role for the first time. There has clearly been an adjustment period for all concerned, and Del Rio has responded by simplifying his gameplans.

It isn't just the revamped secondary that's struggling with assignments. There's also a new middle linebacker in first-round rookie Jamin Davis, and with veteran Jon Bostic having suffered a pectoral injury against the Falcons that will likely end his season, David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson will now be pressed into more playing for Washington. Meanwhile, Holcomb -- who shared defensive signal-caller duties with four other teammates in 2020 -- is experiencing growing pains while assuming that role on a fulltime basis.