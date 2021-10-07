Scouting The Saints: 4 Things To Know About New Orleans

The Saints have heavily utilized the running game this season, and running back Alvin Kamara has once again been a dynamic piece of that. Kamara is sixth in the NFL with 297 yards on 78 attempts. That's only part of his game, though. Kamara has 62 receiving yards to go with a pair of touchdowns thus far, and he has the most receiving yards for a running back over the past two seasons. Kamara's versatility will need to be accounted for by Washington's defense.

The biggest question the Saints had coming into the season was who would take over for Brees as the starting quarterback. Winston, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, earned the job in training camp. However, head coach Sean Payton has no problem throwing in Taysom Hill to make a play. While not much of a passing threat, Hill has made the most impact on the ground rushing for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Winston has 613 yards, two interceptions, and eight touchdowns on the season, five of which came from the Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He's also made an impact on the run game rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown.