Fragile Football: Newborn Baby Stars In Redskins Fan Photo Shoot

One of the benefits of doing embarrassing things as a newborn baby is that you'll never remember them, plus the fact that your parents are responsible for anything that happens to you.

One of the burdens, and possible benefits, of living in the Internet age is that any of those embarrassing things parents impose upon their baby are usually made public, just moments after they happen.

Take, for instance, three-week old Noah Bauer's parents, who, seemingly on a whim, turned their newborn son into a very fragile, burgundy-wrapped football and took some epic "live-action" poses with him.

You have to admire the dedication, creativity and execution to capture some of these shots and, of course, appreciate their Redskins gear. As for little Noah, well, when he grows to establish full consciousness he can decide whether this was just a funny photo shoot or some newborn humiliation.