Frequently Asked Questions Re: Redskins/Buccaneers Preseason Game

Aug 30, 2016 at 04:14 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – On Monday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League announced that the preseason game between the Redskins and Buccaneers has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 31, because of the threat of severe weather in the Tampa Bay area.

Included below are answers to a number of frequently asked questions pertaining to the change.

Despite the date switch, did the kickoff time remain the same?

No. The original game had been slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. With the date change, kickoff on Wednesday is now scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Did the change affect how I can watch the game on television?

The game will still air locally in the Washington, D.C. market on Comcast SportsNet and on NBC4. Outside of the Redskins Broadcast Network and affiliated stations, the game will be available nationally on NFL Network.

Will this impact Wednesday's Welcome Home Luncheon?

In support of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and its mission to serve children in the D.C. community, the team is committed to proceeding as planned with the 55th annual Welcome Home Luncheon. Those expected to attend in support of this Redskins tradition include Owner Dan Snyder, President Bruce Allen, General Manager Scot McCloughan, notable alumni such as Pro Football Hall of Famers Darrell Green, Bobby Mitchell and Charley Taylor, as well as current Redskins players not scheduled to play Wednesday evening in Tampa, which includes the vast majority of the team's starting lineup.

