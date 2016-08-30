Frequently Asked Questions Re: Redskins/Buccaneers Preseason Game

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – On Monday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League announced that the preseason game between the Redskins and Buccaneers has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 31, because of the threat of severe weather in the Tampa Bay area.

Included below are answers to a number of frequently asked questions pertaining to the change.

Despite the date switch, did the kickoff time remain the same?

No. The original game had been slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. With the date change, kickoff on Wednesday is now scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Did the change affect how I can watch the game on television?

The game will still air locally in the Washington, D.C. market on Comcast SportsNet and on NBC4. Outside of the Redskins Broadcast Network and affiliated stations, the game will be available nationally on NFL Network.

Will this impact Wednesday's Welcome Home Luncheon?