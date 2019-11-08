Fueled By Elite Tackling and Unique Intelligence, Landon Collins Is Having A Standout Year

Landon Collins was lined up three yards from the line of scrimmage in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with one goal in mind: keep the offense out of the end zone.

Collins came to the Redskins as the crowned jewel of the team's free agency haul in March. They signed him to a six-year deal for $84 million with the belief that he would be "more than just a box safety" and a "tone setter" who could add a little extra toughness to the defense.

Now, with the Redskins' at their own 3-yard line, this was the time for Collins to live up to the high praise and even higher expectations.

The Eagles were lined up in a 21-personnel package -- two tight ends on the line of scrimmage with one running back in the backfield -- and had just ripped off a 19-yard run to get inside the Redskins' 5-yard line. Plus, their wide receivers lined up without much sense of urgency.

In conclusion, it was logical to assume that the next play was going to be a run.

As the ball was snapped, the collective mass of offensive linemen moved to the right. But as the play progressed, a crease opened up on the backside; that's where Collins slipped through untouched to bring running back Miles Sanders spinning to the ground.

Collins strutted confidently after the play was over. There was no need for an elaborate celebration; the impact he had on the play was enough.