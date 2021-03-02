News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Full List Of 2021 College Football Pro Days

Mar 02, 2021 at 01:17 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Pro_Day_Rivera030221
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the 2020 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

For the first time in more than three decades, the NFL Scouting Combine will not be held in Indianapolis.

The league announced in January there would be no in-person workouts at the Combine, according to an NFL press release, in order to be "consistent with medical and public health advice." Instead, workouts will be held at pro days on college campuses. All club interviews with prospects will be held virtually.

For the Washington Football Team, which holds eight draft picks this year, it means new general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney will be spending a lot of time on the road scouting prospects. That should be exciting for Hurney, who head coach Ron Rivera called a "road GM" who likes to see players perform in person.

"You get a feel for their personalities, and then you see them on the practice field," Hurney told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson. "That's so important to see guys live. That's what we can bring Ron and the coaches. When you get out there in the season and you get to see these players up close and talk to them face to face. You get a better feel for it. Obviously watching tape is part of what we do, but it's also getting a feel for them when you see guys up close and live during practices."

In terms of off-field evaluations, psychological testing and assessments will also be conducted virtually, according to the release. The league will also allow in-person examinations at one or more locations. Each team will be allowed one physician and one athletic trainer at these exams.

Here is a list of all the confirmed pro days currently scheduled across the country:

March 5

  • Kansas

March 9

  • Kansas State
  • Northwestern
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater

March 10

  • Arkansas
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Wisconsin

March 11

  • Clemson
  • Nevada
  • Texas

March 12

  • Arkansas State
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma

March 15

  • Army
  • Kent State
  • Middle Tennessee State
  • Vanderbilt

March 16

  • Georgia Tech
  • Temple

March 17

  • Arizona
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Pittsburgh
  • San Jose State

March 18

  • Auburn
  • Buffalo
  • Central Arkansas
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Louisiana-Monroe
  • Stanford
  • Troy
  • West Virginia

March 19

  • Memphis
  • Ohio
  • TCU

March 22

  • Air Force
  • Bowling Green
  • Colorado State
  • Florida State
  • Iowa
  • Missouri
  • Toledo

March 23

  • Alabama
  • Central Michigan
  • Iowa State
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

March 24

  • Michigan State
  • Mississippi State
  • South Carolina
  • USC
  • Virginia

March 25

  • Georgia Southern
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • North Texas
  • Penn State
  • San Diego State
  • SMU
  • Tennessee
  • Western Michigan

March 26

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Michigan
  • South Dakota State
  • Virginia Tech

March 29

  • Arizona State
  • Duke
  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Miami
  • Miami (Ohio)
  • North Carolina
  • Washington State

March 30

  • East Carolina
  • Florida Atlantic
  • Louisville
  • North Carolina State
  • Ohio State
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulane
  • Washington

March 31

  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Notre Dame
  • Wake Forest

April 1

  • Minnesota
  • North Carolina-Charlotte
  • Oklahoma State
  • Oregon State
  • South Florida
  • UCF
  • Western Kentucky

April 2

  • Indiana
  • Oregon
  • Tulsa

April 7

  • Texas Tech

April 9

  • Ball State
  • Houston
  • UAB

