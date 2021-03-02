Full List Of 2021 College Football Pro Days

For the first time in more than three decades, the NFL Scouting Combine will not be held in Indianapolis.

The league announced in January there would be no in-person workouts at the Combine, according to an NFL press release, in order to be "consistent with medical and public health advice." Instead, workouts will be held at pro days on college campuses. All club interviews with prospects will be held virtually.

For the Washington Football Team, which holds eight draft picks this year, it means new general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney will be spending a lot of time on the road scouting prospects. That should be exciting for Hurney, who head coach Ron Rivera called a "road GM" who likes to see players perform in person.

"You get a feel for their personalities, and then you see them on the practice field," Hurney told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson. "That's so important to see guys live. That's what we can bring Ron and the coaches. When you get out there in the season and you get to see these players up close and talk to them face to face. You get a better feel for it. Obviously watching tape is part of what we do, but it's also getting a feel for them when you see guys up close and live during practices."

In terms of off-field evaluations, psychological testing and assessments will also be conducted virtually, according to the release. The league will also allow in-person examinations at one or more locations. Each team will be allowed one physician and one athletic trainer at these exams.