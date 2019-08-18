Fully Healthy, Cassanova McKinzy Has Emerged As Another Pass-Rushing Threat Off The Edge

McKinzy was a full participant in training camp, and he showed enough for the Redskins to list him as the No. 2 weakside linebacker behind perennial Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan on the team's first unofficial depth chart.

McKinzy also made his presence felt in both preseason games. He recorded two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble at the goal line against Cleveland, then had another quarterback hit and a pass deflection at home versus Cincinnati.

A key component on his comeback, he said, has been the help he's received from veteran teammates.

"When you've got somebody in your room like Ryan Kerrigan, man, it's pretty easy to do the right thing," McKinzy said. "I just follow him and follow his lead. He's a leader and you just follow him. When you've got people like that in your room it makes it a lot easier for me."

Self-motivation has also been crucial to McKinzy's emergence. Despite going undrafted, bouncing around practice squads and enduring an ill-timed injury, he's remained confident in his abilities and optimistic his opportunity would arise. Training camp was that chance, and he responded with speed, power and savviness off the edge.

Now he's aiming to pass rush his way onto the Redskins' 53-man roster.