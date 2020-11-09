Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Giants

Game Ball No. 2: Terry McLaurin

After being named a team captain, McLaurin's performance further cemented how deserving he was of that honor. McLaurin led the receiving corps with seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. He now has 692 receiving yards this season and three 100-yard games.

McLaurin only had two touchdowns heading into Sunday's matchup, but he added to that total in the fourth quarter. With less than 11 minutes left and Washington trailing, 23-13, Smith threw a crisp pass to McLaurin, who was able to catch the ball under pressure and sprint past the Giants' defense for a 68-yard score.

"There aren't many guys that I have seen that can do that like he does," Smith said. "His willingness and...competitiveness, certainly combined with his talent, really makes him tough on Sundays. He's fun to watch. When he flips that switch on game day, you can see it. You can see it in his eyes. You can certainly see it in his play."

McLaurin's performance was ultimately not enough to help Washington pull out a win, but the second-year receiver was focused on the next game.