Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

Although the defense had moments where they looked sluggish, Montez Sweat orchestrated a dominant outing against the Browns. Sweat had four combined tackles, including three solo, and racked up one sack, four quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.

One of his biggest plays of the day came during the third quarter. Sweat powered through Cleveland's offensive line brought down Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for a nine-yard loss. The play sparked a quick change in momentum for both sides of the ball for Washington. The Browns punted the ball three plays later, and the offense used the good field position to put together a 54-yard drive that ended with Inman's second score.