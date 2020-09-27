News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

Sep 27, 2020 at 05:55 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman catches a touchdown pass in the Washington Football Team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 27, 2020. (Jimmy Longo/NFL)
The Washington Football Team lost its Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, 34-20. Here are three players who stood out during the game.

Game Ball No. 1: Wide Receiver Dontrelle Inman

Dontrelle Inman was a driving force behind Washington's offense on Sunday. Inman finished the contest with three receptions for 38 yards. Two of those receptions resulted in touchdowns, the first of which marked his first touchdown of the season.

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Dwayne Haskins Jr. launched a 17-yard pass to Inman in the end zone. This touchdown marked the first time that Washington has scored and led in a game during the first half. In the third quarter, Haskins found Inman again, this time on an 11-yard pass, that gave Washington a 20-17 lead.

Game Ball No. 2: Running Back Antonio Gibson

For the second week in a row, Antonio Gibson has been Washington's leading rusher. By the end of Sunday's game, Gibson had nine carries for 49 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Heading into the third quarter, Washington trailed the Browns, 17-7, but Gibson helped the team methodically move downfield. He contributed 32 of Washington's 49 yards on the drive, and he capped that off by running the ball into the end zone for the two-yard score, cutting the deficit to four points.

Gibson's role has increased each week, and his performance has improved with the bigger workload. In three weeks, Gibson has 31 carries for 140 yards, which is good for an average of 4.5 yards per rush.

Game Ball No. 3: Defensive End Montez Sweat

Although the defense had moments where they looked sluggish, Montez Sweat orchestrated a dominant outing against the Browns. Sweat had four combined tackles, including three solo, and racked up one sack, four quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.

One of his biggest plays of the day came during the third quarter. Sweat powered through Cleveland's offensive line brought down Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for a nine-yard loss. The play sparked a quick change in momentum for both sides of the ball for Washington. The Browns punted the ball three plays later, and the offense used the good field position to put together a 54-yard drive that ended with Inman's second score.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said, "He showed he's going to be a force to be reckoned with."

