Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

Being thrust into the game would have been difficult for many, but Heinicke took the substitution in stride. The backup did not need much time to find his footing. Heinicke's scrambling helped keep plays alive as he helped the offense adjust and regain momentum. Heinicke completed all five of his passes for 42 yards during Washington's only touchdown drive of the game. It was highlighted by a improbable 37-yard completion to Terry McLaurin and capped off with an 11-yard score by Logan Thomas.