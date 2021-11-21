News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over the Panthers

Nov 21, 2021 at 05:52 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

GAME BALLS

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter and wide receiver Terry McLaurin propelled Washington to a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Here's how they played Sunday afternoon:  

Game Ball No. 1: Taylor Heinicke

The quarterback was at his fearless, dazzling best in Sunday's victory against his former team. He used his legs at the right times, didn't overthink things and kept plays alive with some outstanding creativity and hustle as he finished the job in Charlotte 16-of-22 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.  

Heinicke was responsible for quite a few jaw-dropping moments in this one, but his thread-the-needle pass to Cam Simsfor Washington's first TD and magician-esque pass to John Bates while being tackled on fourth down stand out in particular.  

For the second week in a row, Heinicke has shown that, when he's playing like himself and leaning on his strengths, he can lead Washington to wins.

Game Ball No. 2: DeAndre Carter

Carter was a difference-maker yet again in Week 11.

He opened the second half with a 30-yard return that set the tone and got the wheels turning for the offense. Just a few minutes later, he connected with Heinicke for a four-yard touchdown. Carter sent the defender the opposite way with a beautifully executed pivot for the score that finished Washington's 12-play, 66-yard drive and gave the visitors their first lead of the game. The score was also Carter's third in three consecutive games.

Carter finished the game with two receptions for 22 yards and worked hard when he wasn't the target. Today's performance will certainly be some more evidence to add to Carter's "Why He Should Be A Pro Bowl Pick" file.

Related Links

Game Ball No. 3: Terry McLaurin

Speaking of Pro Bowl nominees, McLaurin also had a stellar outing on Sunday. McLaurin was one of just a few bright spots in Washington's slow start to the game as he finished the first quarter with two catches from two targets for 69 yards. His impact on the game only ramped up from there, as Heinicke continued to find one of his go-to options for plays that moved the chains leaps and bounds for Washington.

At one point towards the end of second quarter, McLaurin was averaging 27 yards per catch. In the third quarter, when Heinicke had collected 180 yards, most of those were from McLaurin.

The wide receiver and Pro Bowl hopeful finished the game with 103 yards on five targets. It was his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

There's one more thing to tack onto McLaurin's performance. He scored the game-tying touchdown with just nine seconds to go in the second quarter.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Washington's victory in Charlotte

The Washington Football Team bounced back from a 7-0 early deficit and came away from Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the win.
news

3 players to watch against the Panthers

The Washington Football Team has a chance to claim back-to-back wins with its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.
news

J.D. McKissic's case to make his first Pro Bowl

McKissic is third among running backs in receiving yards and has improved his catch rate by 10%.
news

John Bates set to take on larger role against Panthers

Bates, who made three receptions for 35 yards against the Buccaneers, is set to make his first start against the Carolina Panthers.
news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. 
news

Top 10 Quotes | Rivera's return to Carolina

The Washington Football Team is heading to Carolina to face head coach Ron Rivera's former team. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to claim back-to-back wins in Carolina

The Washington Football Team is hitting the road looking to build momentum off its 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to face the Carolina Panthers. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping the right mindset for Week 11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

The case for DeAndre Carter to make his first Pro Bowl

Carter, who joined The Washington Football Team's roster in the offseason, has put up career numbers and leads the NFL in kickoff return yards.
news

Steady Allen quietly enjoying career year

Allen has put together a standout season through nine games.
news

Rivera uses Bucs win to drive home his 'David vs. Goliath' motivational tactic

Before the Washington Football Team faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ron Rivera gave his players an analogy that fueled the upset win over last year's Super Bowl champs.
Advertising