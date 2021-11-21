Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over the Panthers

Game Ball No. 3: Terry McLaurin

Speaking of Pro Bowl nominees, McLaurin also had a stellar outing on Sunday. McLaurin was one of just a few bright spots in Washington's slow start to the game as he finished the first quarter with two catches from two targets for 69 yards. His impact on the game only ramped up from there, as Heinicke continued to find one of his go-to options for plays that moved the chains leaps and bounds for Washington.

At one point towards the end of second quarter, McLaurin was averaging 27 yards per catch. In the third quarter, when Heinicke had collected 180 yards, most of those were from McLaurin.

The wide receiver and Pro Bowl hopeful finished the game with 103 yards on five targets. It was his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season.