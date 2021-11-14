Game Balls: 4 standouts from Washington's upset over the Bucs

There was a lot of pressure on Slye coming into this game. Kicking has been a pain point for Washington. The team has missed field goals at critical moments and cycled through two kickers in Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt as a result. Plus, with the Bucs averaging more than 30 points per game this season, Washington knew it needed to grab points whenever possible. Ending drives in points, whether it was seven or three, was paramount if Washington was going to walk out with the win.