Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-9 Win Over The Bengals

Ronald Darby, Antonio Gibson and the defensive ends were all crucial players in the Washington Football Team's 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here's how they performed during the Week 11 matchup.

Game Ball No. 1: Cornerback Ronald Darby

Darby had a standout day at FedExField against the Bengals. As the team's No. 2 cornerback, Darby helped Washington hold the Bengals to 25 yards in the second half and and finished the day with six combined tackles and four pass breakups, which ties a career-high. Darby also became the third player in Washington history to compile four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in a game, and the first to do so since Josh Wilson in Week 3 of 2011.

One of his biggest plays came in the second quarter as Joe Burrow attempted a pass intended for A.J. Green on a 3rd-and-goal at Washington's three-yard line. Darby read the pass and got in between Green and the ball to force an incompletion. One play later, Darby recovered a fumble in the end zone to force a touchback.