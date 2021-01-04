Game Balls: 3 Standouts That Helped Washington Clinch The NFC East

Quarterback Alex Smith, tight end Logan Thomas and defensive end Chase Young helped lead Washington to a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to become the NFC East champs. Here's how they performed during the final regular season game:

Game Ball No. 1: Quarterback Alex Smith

After overcoming what seemed like the impossible, Smith helped lead his team to a divisional title for the first time in five years. Even though Smith was dealing with a calf injury and a week filled with limited practice reps, he powered through and finished the day 22-of-32 for 162 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

On its first possession of the game, Smith drove the offense down the field from Washington's 9-yard line. Smith then found Terry McLaurin in the left corner of the end zone to give Washington a 7-0 lead. This touchdown marked Washington's first time scoring on an opening possession this season.