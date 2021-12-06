Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's fourth straight win

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke,running back Antonio Gibson, linebacker Cole Holcomb and kicker Brian Johnsonhelped lead Washington to a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for the team's fourth-straight victory. Here's how they played on Sunday night:

Game Ball No. 1: Taylor Heinicke

There's a certain word that comes up time and again in descriptions of Taylor Heinicke: "gamer."

To elaborate, Heinicke doesn't shrink when the moment gets big; he rises, and it even looks like he relishes it.

Zooming out, the victory over the Raiders was in itself a big moment, as Washington controlled its playoff destiny stepping into Allegiant Stadium. Throughout the contest, when the moment asked for Heinicke to be a gamer, he answered. He had three carries for 10 yards, but they were valuable rushes. He scrambled to avoid sacks. He inspired his offense with his leadership and energy.