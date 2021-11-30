Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

Running back J.D. McKissic,running back Antonio Gibson and safety Landon Collins helped lift Washington to a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Here's how they played on Monday night:

Game Ball No. 1: J.D. McKissic

Monday night's matchup against the Seahawks had a storyline lying in wait for McKissic. All the ingredients were set for the running back's revenge game. After two years in Seattle, and on the precipice of the 2019 season, McKissic was cut by Pete Carroll and Co.

McKissic was known as a gadget player for most of his career. On Monday, he showed yet another reason why he's more than that with two touchdowns.

With less than a minute left in the first half, McKissic powered his way through the Seahawks defense for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game. Then, in the third quarter, McKissic made it two with a similar 10-yard charge into the end zone.