Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

Nov 30, 2021 at 01:17 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

Running back J.D. McKissic,running back Antonio Gibson and safety Landon Collins helped lift Washington to a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Here's how they played on Monday night:  

Game Ball No. 1: J.D. McKissic

Monday night's matchup against the Seahawks had a storyline lying in wait for McKissic. All the ingredients were set for the running back's revenge game. After two years in Seattle, and on the precipice of the 2019 season, McKissic was cut by Pete Carroll and Co.  

McKissic was known as a gadget player for most of his career. On Monday, he showed yet another reason why he's more than that with two touchdowns. 

With less than a minute left in the first half, McKissic powered his way through the Seahawks defense for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game. Then, in the third quarter, McKissic made it two with a similar 10-yard charge into the end zone.  

McKissic was carted off the field with an injury late in the fourth quarter, but his impact on the game was certainly felt by his teammates. Aside from his two scores, McKissic finished with 12 touches for 56 yards.

Game Ball No. 2: Antonio Gibson

Tonight's performance was statistically the best performance of Gibson's career. The running back provided a dual threat for the burgundy and gold, as he finished the game leading the team in both carries (29) and receptions (7) on his way to notching 146 all-purpose yards.

Gibson showed patience in finding his running lanes. He flaunted his strength as defenders slipped off him. He even threw in some dazzling moves when the moment asked for some flare. Gibson was instrumental in helping to keep Washington on the field to launch the flurry of attacks that eventually sunk Seattle, and his two-point conversion gave Washington an eight-point lead.

Game Ball No. 3: Landon Collins

Collins has been explosive for the past month as he has adjusted to his new role, and he was flaunting his skillset once again on Monday night.

Collins' most pivotal play, which proved to be a momentum boost for Washington at an important time, came in the second quarter. With Seattle's Alex Collins sprinting downfield hoping extend Seattle's lead, Collins showed great focus and hustle to punch the ball out of the running back's hands for Cole Holcomb to recover. Washington scored on its ensuing drive.

Then, with just seconds left on the clock in the third, Collins' blitz helped Kam Curl bring down Russell Wilson for the sack on a crucial Seattle possession for Washington to halt.

The "drop down safety" (that's what Coach Ron Rivera calls his position) closed out Washington's third-straight win with a team-leading seven tackles and garnered praise from staff for playing to his skill set.

