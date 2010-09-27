Gano Serves As Punter After Bidwell Suffers Injury





Punter Josh Bidwell suffered a hip injury during warm-ups of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

He was limping badly and had to be helped off the field by kicker Graham Gano.

Shortly afterwards, Gano rushed back on to the field and practiced punting the ball. Chris Cooley took practice reps at holder.

Gano has experience as a punter. In 2008, he served as the place kicker and punter in his senior year at Florida State.

Gano's first NFL punt did not go well, although it wasn't really his fault.

Rams special teams player Dominique Curry blitzed around left end and blocked the punt. The Rams recovered.

Gano finished the game with four punts for a 35.3-yard average. He had a long of 42 and was able to place one inside the Rams' 20-yard line.

"He showed a lot of guts," head coach Mike Shanahan said of Gano.

Meantime, Bidwell was able to play in the game as the holder on field goals.

His injury status will be updated by the team on Monday.

Shanahan said that Bidwell felt "something pop" in his hip.

Bidwell missed all of the 2009 season with a hip injury.

It's the second year in a row that the Redskins had to rely on their place kicker to serve as punter.