Gano Takes Game-Winner In Stride





Unlike his teammates, and perhaps many fans, Graham Gano doesn't mind working overtime.

In fact, Gano welcomes it.

In overtime, field goal kickers become MVPs. One kick through the uprights is all that's needed to secure a dramatic victory.

"I am so pumped up when overtime comes because you have an opportunity to win the game," Gano said. "It's just getting that opportunity, getting in field goal range."

For the first time in his brief NFL career, Gano was in an overtime game last Sunday in the Redskins' matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Gano nailed a 33-yard field goal 6:46 into overtime to give the Redskins a come-from-behind 16-13 win.

It was his first NFL game-winning kick.

As is his custom, he pointed to the sky after the ball sailed through the uprights. He hugged holder Hunter Smith as teammates celebrated on the field.

Gano said he was focused more on his mechanics than on the significance of the kick.

"I didn't really see the ball go through at all," Gano said afterwards. "Coaches had been telling me to keep my head down [when kicking]. That's a key factor in whether I make or miss a kick. So my whole thought process going out there was to just keep my head down and follow through – the normal things that help me make a field goal."

Earlier in the game, Gano missed a 51-yard field goal that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter. The kick sailed wide right.