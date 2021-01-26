Gear Up For The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

34 / 54

Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He said he made the decision to skip the season "after much prayer and discussion with my family."(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)