Gear Up For The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

The time has come for the top collegiate football players and NFL draft prospects to come together in Mobile, Alabama for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been several changes to the Senior Bowl, including practices being closed to the public and significantly reduced seating capacity to comply with state and local government public health orders.
"The Reese's Senior Bowl is taking every precaution to safely host the nation's elite draft-eligible college football players, representatives from all 32 National Football League clubs, media, and ticket holders," according to its website.
Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl:
DATE: Saturday, Jan. 30
TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama (Mobile, Alabama)
HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network
PRACTICE DATES: Jan. 26-28
- National Team: 11:30-1:30 p.m. CT
- American Team: 2:00-4:00 p.m. CT
2021 Senior Bowl National Team roster (not all players pictured)
National Team
Coaching Staff: Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins coaching staff
|Name
|School
|Position
|Aaron Banks
|Notre Dame
|OL
|Derrick Barnes
|Purdue
|LB
|Ian Book
|Notre Dame
|QB
|Tuf Borland
|Ohio State
|LB
|Tre Brown
|Oklahoma
|DB
|Spencer Brown
|Northern Iowa
|OL
|Baron Browning
|Ohio State
|LB
|Camryn Bynum
|California
|DB
|Michael Carter
|North Carolina
|RB
|Nico Collins
|Michigan
|WR
|Jonathon Cooper
|Ohio State
|DL
|Jake Curhan
|California
|OL
|Frank Darby
|Arizona State
|WR
|Divine Deablo
|Virginia Tech
|DB
|Adrian Ealy
|Oklahoma
|OL
|Sam Ehlinger
|Texas
|QB
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|Western Michigan
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|UCLA
|RB
|Tony Fields II
|West Virginia
|LB
|Desmond Fitzpatrick
|Louisville
|WR
|Feleipe Franks
|Arkansas
|QB
|Thomas Graham Jr.
|Oregon
|DB
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Texas
|DL
|Robert Hainsey
|Notre Dame
|OL
|Darren Hall
|San Diego State
|DB
|Damar Hamlin
|Pittsburgh
|DB
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|RB
|Daelin Hayes
|Notre Dame
|DL
|Khalil Herbert
|Virginia Tech
|RB
|Justin Hilliard
|Ohio State
|LB
|James Hudson III
|Cincinnati
|OL
|Creed Humphrey
|Oklahoma
|OL
|Tarron Jackson
|Coastal Carolina
|DL
|Brenden Jaimes
|Nebraska
|OL
|Cade Johnson
|South Dakota State
|WR
|Patrick Jones II
|Pittsburgh
|DL
|Robert Jones
|Middle Tennessee
|OL
|Hunter Long
|Boston College
|TE
|Ben Mason
|Michigan
|FB
|Quinn Meinerz
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|OL
|Osa Odighizuwa
|UCLA
|DL
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Notre Dame
|DL
|Levi Onwuzurike
|Washington
|DL
|Tony Poljan
|Virginia
|TE
|Dillon Radunz
|North Dakota State
|OL
|Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
|Oregon State
|LB
|Ben Skowronek
|Notre Dame
|WR
|Elerson Smith
|Northern Iowa
|DL
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|WR
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Minnesota
|DB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Oklahoma
|RB
|Chazz Surratt
|North Carolina
|LB
|Sage Surratt
|Wake Forest
|WR
|Keith Taylor
|Washington
|DB
|Ambry Thomas
|Michigan
|DB
|Shaka Toney
|Penn State
|EDGE
|Tylan Wallace
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|Garret Wallow
|TCU
|LB
|Rashad Weaver
|Pittsburgh
|DL
|Rodarius Williams
|Oklahoma State
|DB
|Kenny Yeboah
|Ole Miss
|TE
2021 Senior Bowl American Team roster (not all players pictured)
American Team
Coaching Staff: Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers coaching staff
|Jack Anderson
|Texas Tech
|OL
|Carlos Basham Jr.
|Wake Forest
|DL
|Joshuah Bledsoe
|Missouri
|DB
|William Bradley-King
|Baylor
|EDGE
|KJ Britt
|Auburn
|LB
|Deonte Brown
|Alabama
|OL
|Ben Cleveland
|Georgia
|OL
|Riley Cole
|South Alabama
|LB
|Jabril Cox
|LSU
|LB
|DJ Daniel
|Georgia
|DB
|Shawn Davis
|Florida
|DB
|Chris Evans
|Michigan
|RB
|Paddy Fisher
|Northwestern
|LB
|Tyree Gillespie
|Missouri
|DB
|Chauncey Golston
|Iowa
|DL
|Kylen Granson
|SMU
|TE
|Richie Grant
|Central Florida
|DB
|Noah Gray
|Duke
|TE
|Trevon Grimes
|Florida
|WR
|Malik Herring
|Georgia
|DL
|Kylin Hill
|Mississippi State
|RB
|Wyatt Hubert
|Kansas State
|DE
|Drake Jackson
|Kentucky
|OL
|Alaric Jackson
|Iowa
|OL
|Alex Leatherwood
|Alabama
|OL
|Tre McKitty
|Georgia
|TE
|Racey McMath
|LSU
|WR
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|Syracuse
|DB
|Bryan Mills
|North Carolina Central
|DB
|Elijah Mitchell
|Louisiana
|RB
|Kellen Mond
|Texas A&M
|QB
|Dan Moore Jr.
|Texas A&M
|OL
|David Moore
|Grambling State
|OL
|Jaylon Moore
|Western Michigan
|OL
|Quintin Morris
|Bowling Green
|TE
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Florida State
|DB
|Jamie Newman
|Wake Forest
|QB
|Josh Palmer
|Tennessee
|WR
|Cornell Powell
|Clemson
|WR
|Monty Rice
|Georgia
|LB
|Aaron Robinson
|Central Florida
|DB
|Janarius Robinson
|Florida State
|EDGE
|Quincy Roche
|Miami
|EDGE
|Robert Rochell
|Central Arkansas
|DB
|Amari Rodgers
|Clemson
|WR
|Larry Rountree III
|Missouri
|RB
|Cameron Sample
|Tulane
|DL
|Jordan Smith
|UAB
|LB
|Trey Smith
|Tennessee
|OL
|Shi Smith
|South Carolina
|WR
|Charles Snowden
|Virginia
|LB
|JaCoby Stevens
|LSU
|DB
|Marquez Stevenson
|Houston
|WR
|Grant Stuard
|Houston
|LB
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|WR
|Kyle Trask
|Florida
|QB
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|USC
|DL
|Payton Turner
|Houston
|DL
|Austin Watkins Jr.
|UAB
|WR
|Mark Webb
|Georgia
|DB
|Marvin Wilson
|Florida State
|DL