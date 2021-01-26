News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Gear Up For The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Jan 26, 2021 at 02:04 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A view of the Senior Bowl Logo is seen during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
Johnny Vy
A view of the Senior Bowl Logo is seen during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

The time has come for the top collegiate football players and NFL draft prospects to come together in Mobile, Alabama for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been several changes to the Senior Bowl, including practices being closed to the public and significantly reduced seating capacity to comply with state and local government public health orders.

"The Reese's Senior Bowl is taking every precaution to safely host the nation's elite draft-eligible college football players, representatives from all 32 National Football League clubs, media, and ticket holders," according to its website.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl:

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 30

TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama (Mobile, Alabama)

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network

PRACTICE DATES: Jan. 26-28

  • National Team: 11:30-1:30 p.m. CT
  • American Team: 2:00-4:00 p.m. CT

PHOTOS: 2021 Senior Bowl - National Team

2021 Senior Bowl National Team roster (not all players pictured)

Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) sets up to block during the second half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 56

Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) sets up to block during the second half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) tries to scramble away from Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Indiana defeated Purdue 44-41 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 56

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) tries to scramble away from Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Indiana defeated Purdue 44-41 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
3 / 56

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) is tackled by Ohio State's Tuf Borland (32) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
4 / 56

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) is tackled by Ohio State's Tuf Borland (32) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State tight end Jelani Woods during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
5 / 56

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State tight end Jelani Woods during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
6 / 56

Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California cornerback Camryn Bynum, left, intercepts a pass intended for Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
7 / 56

California cornerback Camryn Bynum, left, intercepts a pass intended for Washington tight end Hunter Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) runs against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
8 / 56

North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) runs against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a 16-yard touchdown pass as Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 56

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a 16-yard touchdown pass as Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
10 / 56

Ohio State defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California offensive lineman Jake Curhan (71) blocks Washington State defensive lineman Taylor Comfort (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 56

California offensive lineman Jake Curhan (71) blocks Washington State defensive lineman Taylor Comfort (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
12 / 56

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo 25 breaks up a pass intended for Virginia's Tony Poljan, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
13 / 56

Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo 25 breaks up a pass intended for Virginia's Tony Poljan, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
Oklahoma offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (59) during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
14 / 56

Oklahoma offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (59) during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
15 / 56

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a pass against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge (1) scores a touchdown against Toledo during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan won 41-38. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
16 / 56

Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge (1) scores a touchdown against Toledo during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan won 41-38. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA running back Demetric Felton runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
17 / 56

UCLA running back Demetric Felton runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II (1) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
18 / 56

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II (1) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (7) stiff-arms Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) as he tries for more yards after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 23-20. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
19 / 56

Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (7) stiff-arms Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) as he tries for more yards after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 23-20. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 56

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) pulls away from Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez (18) on an interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Oregon won 55-15. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
21 / 56

Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) pulls away from Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez (18) on an interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Oregon won 55-15. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Timothy J. Gonzalez/@2018 Associated Press/ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Baylor's Charlie Brewer (5) is sacked by Texas' Ta'Quon Graham (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 56

Baylor's Charlie Brewer (5) is sacked by Texas' Ta'Quon Graham (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) blocks against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 56

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) blocks against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23), right, intercepts a pass intended to Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright (22) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 56

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23), right, intercepts a pass intended to Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright (22) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
25 / 56

Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
26 / 56

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State's Reggie Gallaspy II (25) is tackled by Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 35-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
27 / 56

North Carolina State's Reggie Gallaspy II (25) is tackled by Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 35-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert (25) runs the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
28 / 56

Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert (25) runs the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama running back Najee Harris is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
29 / 56

Alabama running back Najee Harris is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) sets up against Oklahoma during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
30 / 56

Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) sets up against Oklahoma during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes (76)in the second half overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 34-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsk
31 / 56

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes (76)in the second half overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 34-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsk

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson during an NCAA football game against Minnesota Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
32 / 56

South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson during an NCAA football game against Minnesota Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Miami won 16-12. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
33 / 56

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Miami won 16-12. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Robert Jones (64) plays against North Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
34 / 56

Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Robert Jones (64) plays against North Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College tight end Hunter Long (80) catches a pass against Duke safety Marquis Waters during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)
35 / 56

Boston College tight end Hunter Long (80) catches a pass against Duke safety Marquis Waters during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

Nell Redmond/Nell Redmond
Michigan fullback Ben Mason (42) scores on a two-point conversion in the second half of an NCAA football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
36 / 56

Michigan fullback Ben Mason (42) scores on a two-point conversion in the second half of an NCAA football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, right, is tackled by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
37 / 56

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, right, is tackled by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
38 / 56

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) hits Utah quarterback Jason Shelley after Shelley threw a pass during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
39 / 56

Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) hits Utah quarterback Jason Shelley after Shelley threw a pass during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia's Tony Poljan scores a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
40 / 56

Virginia's Tony Poljan scores a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) blocks against Central Arkansas defensive lineman Caden Brown (97) and defensive end J.W. Jones (50) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
41 / 56

North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) blocks against Central Arkansas defensive lineman Caden Brown (97) and defensive end J.W. Jones (50) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) is brought down by Oregon State outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
42 / 56

Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson (84) is brought down by Oregon State outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek, left, heads to the end zone as teammate Avery Davis (3) cheers him on after making a catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
43 / 56

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek, left, heads to the end zone as teammate Avery Davis (3) cheers him on after making a catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
44 / 56

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste breaks up a pass intended for Illinois punter Blake Hayes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
45 / 56

Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste breaks up a pass intended for Illinois punter Blake Hayes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) carries past Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
46 / 56

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) carries past Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) sacks Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
47 / 56

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) sacks Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) tries to make a catch against North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Wake Forest won 44-10. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
48 / 56

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) tries to make a catch against North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Wake Forest won 44-10. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, right, catches a 33-yard pass as Washington defensive back Keith Taylor defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
49 / 56

Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, right, catches a 33-yard pass as Washington defensive back Keith Taylor defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas plays against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
50 / 56

Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas plays against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (0) has the ball stripped by Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Penn St. won 23-7. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
51 / 56

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (0) has the ball stripped by Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Penn St. won 23-7. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) jumps across the goal line while evading Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
52 / 56

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) jumps across the goal line while evading Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU linebacker Garret Wallow (30) tries to stop the run by West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
53 / 56

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow (30) tries to stop the run by West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) plays against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
54 / 56

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) plays against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma tight end Mikey Henderson (3) loses the ball as he is hit by Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oklahoma retained possession. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
55 / 56

Oklahoma tight end Mikey Henderson (3) loses the ball as he is hit by Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oklahoma retained possession. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) runs past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) for long yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
56 / 56

Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) runs past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) for long yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

National Team

Coaching Staff: Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins coaching staff

Table inside Article
Name School Position
Aaron Banks Notre Dame OL
Derrick Barnes Purdue LB
Ian Book Notre Dame QB
Tuf Borland Ohio State LB
Tre Brown Oklahoma DB
Spencer Brown Northern Iowa OL
Baron Browning Ohio State LB
Camryn Bynum California DB
Michael Carter North Carolina RB
Nico Collins Michigan WR
Jonathon Cooper Ohio State DL
Jake Curhan California OL
Frank Darby Arizona State WR
Divine Deablo Virginia Tech DB
Adrian Ealy Oklahoma OL
Sam Ehlinger Texas QB
D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan WR
Demetric Felton UCLA RB
Tony Fields II West Virginia LB
Desmond Fitzpatrick Louisville WR
Feleipe Franks Arkansas QB
Thomas Graham Jr. Oregon DB
Ta'Quon Graham Texas DL
Robert Hainsey Notre Dame OL
Darren Hall San Diego State DB
Damar Hamlin Pittsburgh DB
Najee Harris Alabama RB
Daelin Hayes Notre Dame DL
Khalil Herbert Virginia Tech RB
Justin Hilliard Ohio State LB
James Hudson III Cincinnati OL
Creed Humphrey Oklahoma OL
Tarron Jackson Coastal Carolina DL
Brenden Jaimes Nebraska OL
Cade Johnson South Dakota State WR
Patrick Jones II Pittsburgh DL
Robert Jones Middle Tennessee OL
Hunter Long Boston College TE
Ben Mason Michigan FB
Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater OL
Osa Odighizuwa UCLA DL
Adetokunbo Ogundeji Notre Dame DL
Levi Onwuzurike Washington DL
Tony Poljan Virginia TE
Dillon Radunz North Dakota State OL
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Oregon State LB
Ben Skowronek Notre Dame WR
Elerson Smith Northern Iowa DL
DeVonta Smith Alabama WR
Benjamin St-Juste Minnesota DB
Rhamondre Stevenson Oklahoma RB
Chazz Surratt North Carolina LB
Sage Surratt Wake Forest WR
Keith Taylor Washington DB
Ambry Thomas Michigan DB
Shaka Toney Penn State EDGE
Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State WR
Garret Wallow TCU LB
Rashad Weaver Pittsburgh DL
Rodarius Williams Oklahoma State DB
Kenny Yeboah Ole Miss TE

PHOTOS: 2021 Senior Bowl - American Team

2021 Senior Bowl American Team roster (not all players pictured)

Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 54

Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
2 / 54

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
3 / 54

Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) is tackled by Baylor's William Bradley-King (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
4 / 54

Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) is tackled by Baylor's William Bradley-King (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after stopping Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam
5 / 54

Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after stopping Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) prepares to block against Norte Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 54

Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) prepares to block against Norte Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 54

Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is tackled by South Alabama's Riley Cole(4) and Christian Bell, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
8 / 54

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is tackled by South Alabama's Riley Cole(4) and Christian Bell, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Jabril Cox returns an interception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 54

LSU defensive back Jabril Cox returns an interception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back DJ Daniel breaks up a pass against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
10 / 54

Georgia defensive back DJ Daniel breaks up a pass against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) runs past Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty (87) after he intercepted a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 54

Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (6) runs past Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty (87) after he intercepted a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) shakes the tackle of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 54

Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) shakes the tackle of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher covers a play against Auburn during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 54

Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher covers a play against Auburn during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
14 / 54

Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is sacked by Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 54

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is sacked by Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
16 / 54

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
17 / 54

South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox (89) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant during the moments of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke's Noah Gray (87) catches a touchdown pass while Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd (21) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
18 / 54

Duke's Noah Gray (87) catches a touchdown pass while Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd (21) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
19 / 54

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
20 / 54

Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) dives over Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) for the end zone, but the play was called back for a penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 54

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) dives over Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (5) for the end zone, but the play was called back for a penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks for an escape as he is pressured by Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
22 / 54

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks for an escape as he is pressured by Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky center Drake Jackson (52) calls out instructions to teammates during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
23 / 54

Kentucky center Drake Jackson (52) calls out instructions to teammates during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, center, holds back Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
24 / 54

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, center, holds back Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
25 / 54

In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty runs a pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 54

Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty runs a pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU receiver Racey McMath makes a catch for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
27 / 54

LSU receiver Racey McMath makes a catch for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
28 / 54

Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) runs between UTSA defensive lineman Brandon Matterson (99) and safety Antonio Parks (4) during the first quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
29 / 54

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah Mitchell (15) runs between UTSA defensive lineman Brandon Matterson (99) and safety Antonio Parks (4) during the first quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Matt Strasen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
30 / 54

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) looks to pass as teammate offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (95) blocks Wisconsin defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
31 / 54

Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) looks to pass as teammate offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (95) blocks Wisconsin defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris (80) in action against the Kent State during an NCAA football game on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
32 / 54

Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris (80) in action against the Kent State during an NCAA football game on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen tackles Alabama State wide receiver Tyrek Allen in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Florida State defeated Alabama State 49-12. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
33 / 54

Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen tackles Alabama State wide receiver Tyrek Allen in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Florida State defeated Alabama State 49-12. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser
Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He said he made the decision to skip the season "after much prayer and discussion with my family."(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
34 / 54

Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He said he made the decision to skip the season "after much prayer and discussion with my family."(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer (84) grabs a long pass reception ahead of the defense from Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
35 / 54

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer (84) grabs a long pass reception ahead of the defense from Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2018, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell scores over Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
36 / 54

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell scores over Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Monty Rice (32) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
37 / 54

Georgia defensive back Monty Rice (32) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) tips the ball away from Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
38 / 54

Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) tips the ball away from Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Willie J. Allen Jr./Copyight 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State's Janarius Robinson checks his defensive position against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 35-17. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
39 / 54

Florida State's Janarius Robinson checks his defensive position against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 35-17. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

Steve Cannon/Copyright @ Associated Press all rights reserved.
This Nov. 7, 2019, file photo shows Temple defensive end Quincy Roche trying to sack South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla. While most of the offseason chatter surrounding college football transfers inevitably focuses on quarterbacks, plenty of notable players at other positions also switched teams and could make major impacts for their new schools this fall. Roche, the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season, transferred to Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
40 / 54

This Nov. 7, 2019, file photo shows Temple defensive end Quincy Roche trying to sack South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla. While most of the offseason chatter surrounding college football transfers inevitably focuses on quarterbacks, plenty of notable players at other positions also switched teams and could make major impacts for their new schools this fall. Roche, the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season, transferred to Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, right, runs past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
41 / 54

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, right, runs past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) is tackled after a short gain by a number of Mississippi State defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
42 / 54

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) is tackled after a short gain by a number of Mississippi State defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
43 / 54

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) scores a touchdown against Tennessee's Doneiko Slaughter (18), Trevon Flowers (1) and Bryce Thompson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
44 / 54

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) scores a touchdown against Tennessee's Doneiko Slaughter (18), Trevon Flowers (1) and Bryce Thompson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) is brought down by Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
45 / 54

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) is brought down by Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is brought down by LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
46 / 54

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is brought down by LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, left, scores a touchdown as Navy safety Evan Fochtman (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
47 / 54

Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, left, scores a touchdown as Navy safety Evan Fochtman (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
48 / 54

Houston linebacker Grant Stuard (0) carries the ball after a fumble recovery for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
49 / 54

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during the first half of the team's Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
50 / 54

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during the first half of the team's Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu (51) is in action in the first half during a game against BYU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
51 / 54

USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu (51) is in action in the first half during a game against BYU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey
Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
52 / 54

Houston defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) rushes against Edward Collins (70) during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Mark Webb (23) covers a kickoff return against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
53 / 54

Georgia defensive back Mark Webb (23) covers a kickoff return against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) moves in for the sack of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
54 / 54

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) moves in for the sack of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

American Team

Coaching Staff: Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers coaching staff

Table inside Article
Name School Position
Jack Anderson Texas Tech OL
Carlos Basham Jr. Wake Forest DL
Joshuah Bledsoe Missouri DB
William Bradley-King Baylor EDGE
KJ Britt Auburn LB
Deonte Brown Alabama OL
Ben Cleveland Georgia OL
Riley Cole South Alabama LB
Jabril Cox LSU LB
DJ Daniel Georgia DB
Shawn Davis Florida DB
Chris Evans Michigan RB
Paddy Fisher Northwestern LB
Tyree Gillespie Missouri DB
Chauncey Golston Iowa DL
Kylen Granson SMU TE
Richie Grant Central Florida DB
Noah Gray Duke TE
Trevon Grimes Florida WR
Malik Herring Georgia DL
Kylin Hill Mississippi State RB
Wyatt Hubert Kansas State DE
Drake Jackson Kentucky OL
Alaric Jackson Iowa OL
Alex Leatherwood Alabama OL
Tre McKitty Georgia TE
Racey McMath LSU WR
Ifeatu Melifonwu Syracuse DB
Bryan Mills North Carolina Central DB
Elijah Mitchell Louisiana RB
Kellen Mond Texas A&M QB
Dan Moore Jr. Texas A&M OL
David Moore Grambling State OL
Jaylon Moore Western Michigan OL
Quintin Morris Bowling Green TE
Hamsah Nasirildeen Florida State DB
Jamie Newman Wake Forest QB
Josh Palmer Tennessee WR
Cornell Powell Clemson WR
Monty Rice Georgia LB
Aaron Robinson Central Florida DB
Janarius Robinson Florida State EDGE
Quincy Roche Miami EDGE
Robert Rochell Central Arkansas DB
Amari Rodgers Clemson WR
Larry Rountree III Missouri RB
Cameron Sample Tulane DL
Jordan Smith UAB LB
Trey Smith Tennessee OL
Shi Smith South Carolina WR
Charles Snowden Virginia LB
JaCoby Stevens LSU DB
Marquez Stevenson Houston WR
Grant Stuard Houston LB
Kadarius Toney Florida WR
Kyle Trask Florida QB
Marlon Tuipulotu USC DL
Payton Turner Houston DL
Austin Watkins Jr. UAB WR
Mark Webb Georgia DB
Marvin Wilson Florida State DL

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 1/26: Jennifer King Discusses New Role As Assistant RBs Coach

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
news

Jennifer King Makes History As NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach

King will continue to assist Randy Jordan with Washington's running backs as she enters the next phase of her coaching career.
news

Washington Names Jennifer King As Assistant Running Backs Coach 

With this promotion, King becomes the first African American female assistant position coach in NFL history.
news

5 Things We Learned About Washington During The 2020 Season

Free agents emerged as key contributors, the defense lived up to expectations and young players established themselves as key pieces to a future filled with optimism. Here are five things we learned about Washington during the 2020 season.

Advertising