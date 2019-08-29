News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

GEICO Military Welcomes 1,000 Active-Duty Service Members to the 2019 Military Appreciation Takeover

Aug 29, 2019 at 07:23 PM
On Thursday, August 29, GEICO Military and Redskins Salute took over the final preseason game of the year as the Redskins faced off against the Baltimore Ravens. GEICO Military generously donated 1,000 tickets to active-duty service members and military families throughout the National Capital Region.

Along with the tickets, 50 guests were able to feel like they were part of the Redskins squad as they ran out of the cheerleader tunnel and welcomed the team onto the field during team introductions. One participant in the on-field military experience, Staff Sergeant Nicholas Johnson of the United States Army said "We're so grateful to the Redskins and GEICO Military for providing a platform to connect our military with the DMV civilian population. Initiatives like these are needed now more than ever."

At halftime, GEICO military presented a donation of $50,000 to the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce and their support of the 2019 U.S. Invictus Games team. On behalf of GEICO Military, Brian Schlicht, presented the $50,000 check to wounded veteran, Austin Cooper, and Redskins Hall of Fame Alumni and longtime supporter of the United States Veterans Chambers of Commerce, Darrell Green.

The night wrapped up with the Ravens slightly edging the Redskins 20-7. We look forward to seeing our service members and military families at the regular season home opener when the Redskins take on the Eagles on Sunday, September 15th.

