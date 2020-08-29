Geron Christian Is Prepared To Compete After Two Years Of Training

As Christian enters his third season, Williams and Penn are both gone, meaning the starting left tackle spot is open.

That work began in the offseason while he was training with Adrian Peterson and Williams in Houston. From what Peterson saw over the summer, Christian was "on a mission."

"He showed that by how he worked and how he came in and the effort that he put in," Peterson told reporters Aug. 23. "...so there's a different feel of 'Wow, the spot is open finally for sure. This is something that I can take over.'"

It also involves watching film on different offensive linemen whenever he has free time to look for any details in their technique that he can add to his own. Christian's favorite linemen groups to watch include the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears because of their hand usage. He also watches film on individual players like Williams and Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith because of their skillset.

"If I can learn something from them," Christian said, "I try it out in practice, regardless if it's a different strike or a different angle or...trying to get my pads down or whatever the case may be."

It's good that Christian is focusing so hard on mastering his technique, because he is routinely going against first-round picks like Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Those are tough matchups in practice, but Christian likes the work he's getting on a daily basis.