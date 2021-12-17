Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

Ever since Washington signed Ta'amu on Wednesday, his primary concern has been to catch up on the offense, which has since expanded since he was with the team during rookie minicamp. He spent time studying the playbook before Wednesday's practice so that he was as up to speed as possible on the team's game plan for the Eagles. He's tried to get the run plays down first before moving on to the passing play and memorizing each route.

Having Heinicke as a guide has also provided a boost.

"He's kind of got the grips of it," Ta'amu said. "He kind of breaks up the play call into three different segments, so it makes it a lot easier for him, and it kind of helped me just watching him."

With Washington's quarterback situation in flux, there's no telling who will be starting against the Eagles. That decision will come down to Rivera and his staff, who will deliberate over the next few days to determine what the best option is for the team. Depending on the testing results over the weekend, it's possible all three will be active for kickoff.

For now, all options are on the table, and all the quarterbacks are doing whatever they can to be ready.