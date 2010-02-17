News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Goodell Talks CBA, Schedule In Redskins Park Visit

Feb 17, 2010 at 10:38 AM
48577.jpg


NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spent Tuesday morning at Redskins Park, visiting with players, coaches, club executives and team owner Daniel M. Snyder and answering questions about the league's labor future amid an uncertain economic climate.

Goodell addressed the players and then went out to watch part of practice before departing for a lunch meeting with NFL Players Association head DeMaurice Smith in Washington, D.C. The collective bargaining agreement with the players expires after the 2010 season and Goodell was asked about Smith's contention that the owners plan to lock out the players in 2011.

"I think everybody in the NFL wants to play. The owners want to play, the players want to play and it's our job to get a deal. That's why I keep saying a lockout is not a strategy or an objective," Goodell said. "What we want to do is get an agreement that works for the players and the coaches and the game and allows us to continue to grow it."

The NFL endured a 57-day strike in 1982, resulting in a nine-game season. In 1987, players went out on strike for three weeks, one game was canceled and three more were played with "replacement players." The regulars then returned amid a spate of lawsuits. A settlement took effect in 1993, bringing the players real free agency and the teams a salary cap to contain costs.

In the absence of any deal by March, the NFL would lose the salary cap, removing both the ceiling and floor on pay. Players would need six years of service instead of the current four to qualify as unrestricted free agents.

48597.jpg



Hard times for consumers of the NFL product and its sponsors and partners continue, Goodell said. The Redskins will play Thursday night in Jacksonville against the Jaguars with way too many good seats still available; the Jaguars have said they expect every home game this season to be blacked out on local television due to their inability to sell out 72 hours before kickoff.

Goodell said the Jacksonville situation resulted from a couple of problems, not the least of which was the two home preseason games. He would like to see the preseason schedule reduced by one or two games and the regular season bumped up by a corresponding number.

"We've always said we're not immune from the economy. And I think it reflects to two things with what you're seeing in Jacksonville. One is the quality of the preseason games. I think our fans are sort of seeing that the quality of the games is not up to NFL standards, so I think that's a factor," Goodell said. "Additonally, they are going to be challenged as one of the markets where we're seeing some challenges with ticket sales coming into the 2009 season and we'll have other markets that will have those challenges. It's all part of the challenges we're seeing in the economy and what our fans are going through."

An 18-game regular season in the near future, he said, remains "one of the possibilities. We're still looking at it."

Goodell, 50, who succeeded Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006, remains approachable and relaxed and open to interaction with the players. As the Redskins headed for the practice field, rookie Jeremy Jarmon stopped to ask why the NFL puts in rules to protect quarterbacks but does not similarly look out for defensive ends. Jarmon expressed concern about leg whips and getting blocked below the knees.

"That's one of the great things about being able to come out to camp. You get to hear from the players directly about things on their minds. And I mentioned to him that we actually had players who raised this issue with us when they came and met with the competition committee in February, so we are working on it," Goodell said.

Other updates from the commish:

On swine flu: "We've talked about it all off-season," he said. "We have medical committees that are working on it and we sent guidance out to the clubs two months ago. It's an important issue for us, both on the team level but also in our stadiums. We want to make sure that we're responsible and that we know what needs to get done."

On his strict enforcement of codes of conduct: "I think when we developed the personal conduct policy, we did it with players' input. I had met with well over 150 players, worked with (former NFLPA chief) Gene Upshaw to create that policy and it was something that the players really wanted because 'we're good people and a few people are giving us a bad reputation.' "

*Larry Weisman covered professional football for USA TODAY for 25 years and now joins the Redskins Broadcast Network and Redskins.com to bring his unique viewpoint and experience to Redskins fans. Go to Redskins.com for the Redskins Blitz column and NFL Blitz on Friday. Larry also appears on Redskins Nation, airing nightly on Comcast SportsNet, and on ESPN 980 AM radio, both in the Washington, D.C. area. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising