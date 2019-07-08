News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Vote For The Greatest Moment In Redskins History

Jul 08, 2019 at 06:00 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

vote_NFL100[13948]

As part of the NFL 100 campaign honoring the league's 100th season, all 32 teams submitted their greatest moments in franchise history. For the Redskins, these four achievements stood out among the rest:

  • Sammy Baugh Leads Redskins To 1937 NFL Title
  • Williams' 35 points on 18 plays in Super Bowl XXII
  • Redskins Overpower Dallas in 1982 NFC Championship at RFK
  • Riggo's Run in Super Bowl XVII

Now it's up to you, Redskins fans! From now until the end of August, you have the chance to vote for the No. 1 moment in the team's 87-year history.

Later this season, each of the club's winning moments will be placed in a bracket to determine the All-Time Greatest Moment in NFL history. More details will be revealed in the months to come, and the winning moment will be announced at NFL Honors in the days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Show your Redskins pride and vote below!

Still can't decide? Let NFL Films help refresh your memory with videos documenting each milestone:

1. Sammy Baugh Leads Redskins To 1937 NFL Title

2. Williams' 35 points on 18 plays in Super Bowl XXII

3. Redskins Overpower Dallas in 1982 NFC Championship at RFK

4. Riggo's Run in Super Bowl XVII

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

Washington made plenty of mistakes against the Giants Thursday night. Fortunately, all of them are fixable.
news

Washington Signs 2 Receivers To Practice Squad, Released T Evin Ksiezarczyk

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Feel Good Friday

The Washington Football Team heads into the weekend after winning its Thursday night game against the New York Giants in dramatic fashion. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Washington-Giants Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-29 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Advertising