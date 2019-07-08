Vote For The Greatest Moment In Redskins History

As part of the NFL 100 campaign honoring the league's 100th season, all 32 teams submitted their greatest moments in franchise history. For the Redskins, these four achievements stood out among the rest:

Sammy Baugh Leads Redskins To 1937 NFL Title

Williams' 35 points on 18 plays in Super Bowl XXII

Redskins Overpower Dallas in 1982 NFC Championship at RFK

Riggo's Run in Super Bowl XVII

Now it's up to you, Redskins fans! From now until the end of August, you have the chance to vote for the No. 1 moment in the team's 87-year history.

Later this season, each of the club's winning moments will be placed in a bracket to determine the All-Time Greatest Moment in NFL history. More details will be revealed in the months to come, and the winning moment will be announced at NFL Honors in the days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.