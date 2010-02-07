Grimm a Hard-Nosed 'Hog'...And Savvy, Too



Russ Grimm (AP Photo)





When reflecting on Grimm, his Redskins teammates and coaches touch on his football savvy, among other attributes.

"Russ was the consummate athlete, everything came easy to him," said Jim Hanifan, a Redskins offensive line coach who worked with him for two seasons. "He was exceptionally quick, had great feet, very fine strength, and was a very smart player. Russ was a great puller, a great trapper, could make terrific adjustments in ball games. He had it all."

"He was probably one of the smartest individuals as far as a football mind," said another ex-Hog, tackle Joe Jacoby, "as far as the intricacies of the game, figuring out something, blocking schemes, game plans."

Linebacker, not guard, was Grimm's dream position growing up.

He idolized two ferocious middle linebackers now in the Hall of Fame, the Steelers' Jack Lambert and the Bears' Dick Butkus, admiring the way they hit.

He played quarterback and linebacker in high school, and was a linebacker in his first two years of college ball at Pitt.

"I wanted to play linebacker all the way," Grimm said. "You were in the middle of everything. It's not that you were playing one defensive end, and the ball-carrier was running the other way. You had the chance to make all the plays."

After Grimm's sophomore year at Pitt, head coach Jackie Sherrill asked how he felt about playing center.

Grimm responded this fashion. "I told him I'd never been in a three-point stance in my life, and that I was going to stay at linebacker. He informed me he wasn't asking me, he was telling me they were moving me. So I considered transferring."

Grimm talked to West Virginia assistant coach Joe Pendry about playing linebacker, but Pendry was soon hired to coach at Pittsburgh, so Grimm stayed.

His transition to center was rough.

"It was a rude awakening," Grimm said. "In spring ball, I'm still learning how to snap the ball and playing against Dave Logan, who went on to play nose tackle in the NFL. It took me a while to get adjusted, but I was stuck. All the other options were eliminated, so I had no other choice but to try to play the position."

Despite his ho-hum attitude, Grimm won the starting center job after bulking up from 240 to 255 pounds. He started for the next two seasons on Pitt teams that were 22-2, earning honorable mention All-American honors and playing in some college all-star games.

The Redskins drafted him in the third found in 1981. Bu the solid play in training camp of second-year center Jeff Bostic led coaches to move Grimm to left guard.

He made another smooth switch and was named to the NFL All-Rookie team despite playing the last seven games with torn knee cartilage.

In 1982, he played on his first of three NFL championship teams. That season in the Redskins' win in Super Bowl XVII, he helped clear a path that John Riggins used to run 43 yards for a touchdown in the most famous play in Redskins history. The play was called "70 Chip."