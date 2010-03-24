Grossman Happy To Be 'In the Mix' In Washington





Rex Grossman has had some "down times," as he has called it, during his 7-year NFL career.

His travails include a series of injuries and struggles with turnovers as a quarterback with the Chicago Bears.

Easily forgotten, it seems, are the triumphs.

In 2006, Grossman guided the Chicago Bears to a 13-3 record and an appearance in Super Bowl XLI, the first for the franchise in 21 years.

Still, when Grossman's name comes up, the tendency seems to be to focus on the negative.

After the Redskins signed Grossman on Wednesday, the reaction among fans on sports talk radio and Internet message boards was hardly upbeat.

First things first: the signing does not mean Grossman is going to supplant Jason Campbell as the Redskins' starting quarterback.

It's expected that Grossman, 29, is going to serve as a backup to Campbell.

The Redskins had an opening for an experienced quarterback after the team released Todd Collins on March 4. Collins had served as Campbell's primary backup the last two seasons.

In a media session at Redskins Park on Thursday, Grossman said he hopes to be "in the mix" at quarterback.

And that's it.

"Nobody has presented any scenario to me," he said. "They just said they're glad to have me as part of the team, and that's how I'm taking it. I'm here to help the Redskins win the Super Bowl whatever way I can and I just want to be thrown in the mix."

Asked if he expected to be a starter again in the NFL, Grossman replied: "Yeah, that's my goal. I want to start in this league and get back there and play. Every quarterback that plays in the NFL wants to start, so that's kind of an odd question, I guess.

"But I definitely think I can and I've got a lot of confidence in myself. Hopefully this is a stepping-stone to the second half of my career."

The first half of Grossman's career began in 2003 when he was a first-round draft pick (22nd overall) by the Bears.

He struggled with injuries early in his career, including a knee injury in 2004 and a fractured ankle in 2005.

Then, in 2006, Grossman had his best season.