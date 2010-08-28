Grossman Has Ups, Downs Against the Jets





With Donovan McNabb sidelined with an ankle injury, all eyes turned to Rex Grossman at Friday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

Grossman played the entire first half against the Jets. He completed 8-of-16 passes for 111 yards in leading the offense to a pair of field goals. His QB rating was 72.7.

Third downs were a problem for Grossman. The offense was just 1-of-6 on third downs in the first half, although it was against one of the league's best defenses.

Grossman's best play was a 29-yard pass completion to Santana Moss that set up the Redskins' first score. His worst was when he failed to grasp a snap that he had to kick out of the end zone for a safety.

It was an up-and-down performance by Grossman – much like his career.

Grossman appears to be locked in as the Redskins' primary backup to McNabb this season.

That may make some nervous, but not the coaching staff.

They are confident in Grossman's ability to direct the offense should McNabb be sidelined for an extended time.

"Without a doubt we're confident in Rex," offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said. "He wouldn't be here if we weren't. We have to feel that way about our backup or we would have to find a new backup."

Grossman's career includes guiding the Chicago Bears to a 13-3 record in 2006 and an appearance in Super Bowl XLI.

But he has struggled with fumbles and interceptions throughout his career.

In the Redskins' 23-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21, Grossman was careless with the ball. He threw an ill-timed interception in the red zone when he should have just thrown the ball away.

Despite the mistakes, Grossman is in his second year in Shanahan's offense – the two worked together in Houston last year – and believes he has found a comfort level in the system.