Gruden Updates Redskins' Offseason, Griffin III

Gruden named Griffin III his starter in February, and then the team on May 4 exercised the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's fifth-year option, giving him an even bigger vote of confidence heading into the 2015 season.

Gruden said Griffin III is "gonna get better at everything" as he continues to work on and master the offense.

"Going into Year 2 in this system should be a big jump, you know, because you're not really thinking about who's where, what's my footwork – everything should come a lot more naturally for you," Gruden said. "And hopefully we see that transition from Year 1 to Year 2 in this system with the terminology and knowing where to go with your footwork and anticipation, getting the ball out quicker. Hopefully that comes."

Griffin III – also appearing at Monday's golf tournament – echoed that same sentiment.

"The more familiarity you can have with the coaches, the system, the better," Griffin III told reporters. "You see the Tom Bradys, the Aaron Rodgers, the Peyton Mannings of this league, [they've had] the same coaches, the same system and they can grow within that system—and that's what we're looking to build. We definitely feel that that's something we want to do, obviously, because we want to be successful for a long time."

But for now, Griffin III and the Redskins' quarterbacks are restricted to simple drills, conditioning and coaches meetings as they work their way through the offseason workout program.

Day-by-day improvement, Gruden said, is key for Griffin III and every other player on the Redskins' roster.

"He's our starting quarterback, so hopefully we show improvement at the quarterback position – along with every other position, for that matter," Gruden said. "Right now, in Phase 2 with the little things that we can do with them, they're all doing well."

