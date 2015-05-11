News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Gruden Updates Redskins' Offseason, Griffin III

May 11, 2015 at 12:27 PM

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday he's been encouraged so far both by the performance of his team and by quarterback Robert Griffin III throughout offseason workouts.*

The offseason is the perfect time to take both the good and the bad from the previous year, add some new pieces, sprinkle in some new strategies and head into training camp with the best plan possible to be the last team standing come February.

After a four-win campaign last season, the Washington Redskins have certainly already moved on from 2014. With a plethora of new players, coaches and front office personnel in the building working hard into the second week of Phase 2 of their offseason workout program, optimism comes in heavy doses these days at Redskins Park.

2015 Workouts: Phase 2 Day 5

Check out images from the Washington Redskins' fifth day of Phase 2 offseason workouts at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 103
No Title
2 / 103
No Title
3 / 103
No Title
4 / 103
No Title
5 / 103
No Title
6 / 103
No Title
7 / 103
No Title
8 / 103
No Title
9 / 103
No Title
10 / 103
No Title
11 / 103
No Title
12 / 103
No Title
13 / 103
No Title
14 / 103
No Title
15 / 103
No Title
16 / 103
No Title
17 / 103
No Title
18 / 103
No Title
19 / 103
No Title
20 / 103
No Title
21 / 103
No Title
22 / 103
No Title
23 / 103
No Title
24 / 103
No Title
25 / 103
No Title
26 / 103
No Title
27 / 103
No Title
28 / 103
No Title
29 / 103
No Title
30 / 103
No Title
31 / 103
No Title
32 / 103
No Title
33 / 103
No Title
34 / 103
No Title
35 / 103
No Title
36 / 103
No Title
37 / 103
No Title
38 / 103
No Title
39 / 103
No Title
40 / 103
No Title
41 / 103
No Title
42 / 103
No Title
43 / 103
No Title
44 / 103
No Title
45 / 103
No Title
46 / 103
No Title
47 / 103
No Title
48 / 103
No Title
49 / 103
No Title
50 / 103
No Title
51 / 103
No Title
52 / 103
No Title
53 / 103
No Title
54 / 103
No Title
55 / 103
No Title
56 / 103
No Title
57 / 103
No Title
58 / 103
No Title
59 / 103
No Title
60 / 103
No Title
61 / 103
No Title
62 / 103
No Title
63 / 103
No Title
64 / 103
No Title
65 / 103
No Title
66 / 103
No Title
67 / 103
No Title
68 / 103
No Title
69 / 103
No Title
70 / 103
No Title
71 / 103
No Title
72 / 103
No Title
73 / 103
No Title
74 / 103
No Title
75 / 103
No Title
76 / 103
No Title
77 / 103
No Title
78 / 103
No Title
79 / 103
No Title
80 / 103
No Title
81 / 103
No Title
82 / 103
No Title
83 / 103
No Title
84 / 103
No Title
85 / 103
No Title
86 / 103
No Title
87 / 103
No Title
88 / 103
No Title
89 / 103
No Title
90 / 103
No Title
91 / 103
No Title
92 / 103
No Title
93 / 103
No Title
94 / 103
No Title
95 / 103
No Title
96 / 103
No Title
97 / 103
No Title
98 / 103
No Title
99 / 103
No Title
100 / 103
No Title
101 / 103
No Title
102 / 103
No Title
103 / 103
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's an exciting time," Gruden said Monday, prior to the Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia Golf Classic in Leesburg, Va. "I think everybody is excited to get back on the field and play and put last year behind us and move forward."

Entering his second year as the Redskins' head coach, Gruden said he's certainly learned how "it's a pressure-packed business." To ease that pressure, the Redskins this offseason have been in constant change, hiring a new general manager, Scot McCloughan; hiring eight new coaches; adding young, talented and proven free agent talent to the defense; and utilizing the draft and signing college free agents that have both improved the offensive line and padded special teams.

With a rabid, passionate fan base always back of mind, Gruden said he heads into his second season much more comfortable than the first.

"You have to win," he said. "There's always that pressure, but knowing the players a little bit more, knowing what to expect every day from the schedule standpoint – really, the main thing: knowing coaches, knowing your players, I think, is a huge advantage for me moving forward."

With OTAs just two weeks away, Gruden also working closely with his three veteran quarterbacks –Robert Griffin III, Colt McCoy and Kirk Cousins – to ensure they make major strides in Year 2 in his system.

Gruden named Griffin III his starter in February, and then the team on May 4 exercised the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's fifth-year option, giving him an even bigger vote of confidence heading into the 2015 season.

Gruden said Griffin III is "gonna get better at everything" as he continues to work on and master the offense.

"Going into Year 2 in this system should be a big jump, you know, because you're not really thinking about who's where, what's my footwork – everything should come a lot more naturally for you," Gruden said. "And hopefully we see that transition from Year 1 to Year 2 in this system with the terminology and knowing where to go with your footwork and anticipation, getting the ball out quicker. Hopefully that comes."

Griffin III – also appearing at Monday's golf tournament – echoed that same sentiment.

"The more familiarity you can have with the coaches, the system, the better," Griffin III told reporters. "You see the Tom Bradys, the Aaron Rodgers, the Peyton Mannings of this league, [they've had] the same coaches, the same system and they can grow within that system—and that's what we're looking to build. We definitely feel that that's something we want to do, obviously, because we want to be successful for a long time."

But for now, Griffin III and the Redskins' quarterbacks are restricted to simple drills, conditioning and coaches meetings as they work their way through the offseason workout program.

Day-by-day improvement, Gruden said, is key for Griffin III and every other player on the Redskins' roster.

"He's our starting quarterback, so hopefully we show improvement at the quarterback position – along with every other position, for that matter," Gruden said. "Right now, in Phase 2 with the little things that we can do with them, they're all doing well."

RELATED LINKS:-- Redskins Exercise Option On Robert Griffin III* *-- Nine Redskins Draft Picks Agree To Terms

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising