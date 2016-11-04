HailMail: 2016 Bye Week

But let's explore this a little bit deeper.

In the team's first five games of the season, the Redskins really only utilized Matt Jones and Chris Thompson from the running back position, as Kelley totaled just nine carries for 33 yards during that span.

Then came his Week 6 performance against the Eagles where he totaled five carries for 59 yards, highlighted but one of the strongest runs you'll see this season on a 45-yard carry.

After his 21-carry, 87-yard performance against the Bengals last Sunday, the undrafted free agent out of Tulane is averaging an even five yards per carry on the season. Of running backs with at least 35 carries, that's tied for the seventh best average in the NFL through eight weeks.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said earlier this week that he thought that Kelley "ran hard" against the Bengals, but he still has some areas he needs to work on to improve as the season wears on.

"I think he pre-determined a couple cuts here and there, maybe didn't let the play develop a little bit like we would like, but I think for the most part I was happy the way he ran," Gruden said. "He ran physical and he ran hard. I think he had 21 carries for 85 yards, or something like that, 87 yards. That's a pretty darn good first day for the guy as far as being a lead-down back."

Gruden added that Matt Jones – who did not play last Sunday with a knee injury – could "come back in here and get some of those reps back."

What does that mean for Kelley and really the running back position? We'll soon find out.

Ryan Chase asks: @Redskins do skins consider LONG future center or guard? which position does LONG prefer? #HailMail