Hall Named NFC Defensive Player Of the Week





Cornerback DeAngelo Hall has been named NFC Defensive Player Of the Week for his record-tying four interceptions against the Chicago Bears, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Hall's four interceptions, one of which he returned 92 yards for a touchdown, tied an NFL and Redskins franchise record.

He became the 19th NFL player and third Redskin to record four interceptions in the same game.

"It's definitely a huge honor," Hall said of the accolades. "It has definitely been a whirlwind."

Hall is the first NFL player to record four interceptions in a game since Denver's Deltha O'Neal on Oct. 7, 2001. Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh (Nov. 13, 1943 vs. Detroit) and Dan Sandifer (Oct. 31, 1948 vs. Boston) were the other Redskins to do so.

By request, the Redskins have sent Hall's jersey from the Bears game to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where it will be put on display.

"I was thinking about taking my jersey and framing it, doing some things with it," Hall said. "Then they come in and tell me they are taking the jersey [to the Hall of Fame]. I'm like. 'Alright, cool.' It definitely just keeps getting better, keeps getting better."

Hall's 92-yard interception return for a touchdown was the longest of his career and tied for the third-longest in Redskins history.

Barry Wilburn owns the franchise record with a 100-yard touchdown return against Minnesota on Dec. 26, 1987 and Dick Poillon had the second-longest in team history with a 93-yard return against Philadelphia on Nov. 21, 1948.

Coupled with his 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Week 1 vs. Dallas, Hall becomes the first Redskins defender to score two defensive touchdowns in the same season since Andre Collins in 1994.

It was Hall's third career interception for a touchdown and his sixth career defensive return for a touchdown.

This marks the first time that Hall has won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He is the first Redskins cornerback to win the award since Champ Bailey following Week 4 of the 2003 season.