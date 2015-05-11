Happy Birthday, Stephen Paea!

*For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Redskins defensive lineman Stephen Paea turned 27 today.

That doesn't mean he gets a day off. The Tongan was ready for the second week of Phase 2 team workouts, participating with the defense like always.

Of course, Paea will tell you that working out isn't a chore for him, especially on his birthday.

"Going to work is time to go out, get a break and actually I enjoy going to work," he said back in March. "There's a lot of time …there's no better way to do it but get better in the weight room, but family is the No. 1 thing in my mind. There is no better way but to provide for them."