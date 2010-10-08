Haynesworth Leaves Team Following Death Of His Brother





Albert Haynesworth has left the Redskins so that he can be with his family in Nashville, Tenn., following the tragic death of his brother in a motorcycle accident.

Haynesworth spoke with head coach Mike Shanahan on Thursday night.

"He gave me a call," Shanahan said. "Obviously what he's going through right now is paramount. We're giving him and his family all of our prayers and thoughts. I think that's the main concern right now."

A reporter asked Shanahan about Haynesworth's availability for Sunday's game vs. Green Bay.

Replied Shanahan: "I would never ask somebody if they're going to play when a tragedy like that just happened. We'll just let the course of time take care of itself and we'll find out what's going on."

Officially, Haynesworth is listed as questionable for the Packers game.

Haynesworth has played in three of the Redskins' four games this season, seeing action at nose tackle and defensive end.

He earned praise from Shanahan for his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday when he posted four tackles and was a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage.

Nose tackle Anthony Bryant is ready to return to action and he could see playing time on Sunday if Haynesworth is unavailable.

Bryant has missed the last two games with a concussion.