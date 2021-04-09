Doug Williams Hopes First HBCU Combine Will Provide More Prospects With NFL Opportunities

When Doug Williams came out of Grambling State in 1978, the NFL Scouting Combine did not even exist.

He got an opportunity to visit five franchises during the pre-draft process and hoped at least one would like him enough to select him. That team ended up being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who made Williams the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round.

Nowadays, there are plenty of ways for the top prospects to showcase their abilities but not nearly as many for those who play at historically black colleges and universities. That's why Williams is advocating for the first-ever HBCU Combine, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.