Head Coach Ron Rivera & Jonathan Allen Show Support for Links of Freedom

The evening welcomed program participants from around the region, as well as Links to Freedom Veteran Supporters and Warrior Sponsors. To kick things off, Rivera and Allen both gave opening remarks about their military backgrounds, support of Links to Freedom, and the importance of supporting impactful military organizations throughout the year. Retired Colonel of the United States Army, Gregory D. Gadson, was also a featured guest welcoming and thanking the crowd in attendance for their support. Throughout the evening, attendees were able to meet & greet with the featured guests, take photos, and receive autographs.