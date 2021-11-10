News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

Nov 10, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Heinicke111021
Taylor Heinicke drops back for a pass during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 8, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

On Sunday, the Washington Football Team will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for its first game out of the bye week. The feeling of playing against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time is one Taylor Heinicke is all too familiar with.

"That game is probably the reason I'm still here," Heinicke said on Wednesday, referring to Washington's Wild Card matchup against the Buccaneers in January.

The game was an unfortunate end to an exciting playoff push, as the team fell 31-23 to Tampa Bay. For Heinicke, it was a life-changing experience, one that led to a new contract and eventually being named Washington's starting quarterback.

The week of preparation has allowed Heinicke to reflect on how far he's come and prepare for what's coming next.

"We've been watching a good bit and it brings back good memories and stuff," Heinicke said. "But again, it's a new challenge this week, so hopefully we can have a better outcome this year."

Heinicke was presumably exhausted after the game; he got home around 2 a.m., after all, but his night didn't end there. He had to scour through the "hundreds" of texts and notifications he got during the game. And naturally, the adrenaline of playing in a postseason game is a little difficult to shake.

"I want to say I only got like 45 minutes to sleep that night," Heinicke said.

There was something else besides the excitement that dominated Heinicke's psyche. He had a strong feeling that his life was about to change.

Heinicke, who was named the starter hours before kickoff and mere weeks removed from sleeping on his sister's couch, had nearly propelled Washington to pulling off an upset over the Buccaneers. He juked defenders and played as if there was nothing to lose while finishing the night with 352 total yards and a touchdown.

There's no such thing as moral victories in the NFL, but the performance did earn Heinicke another opportunity.

"It was gutsy," Head coach Ron Rivera said of Heinicke's performance. "It really was. It was one of those things that -- a guy like him who works hard at what he does, he creates an opportunity for himself. We'll see what happens."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Bucs Practice Week 11/10

The Washington Football Team continues preparations for its Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20211110 Week 10 Practice 001
1 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 003
2 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 002
3 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 006
4 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 008
5 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 011
6 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 014
7 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 015
8 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 019
9 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 020
10 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 022
11 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 024
12 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 026
13 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 028
14 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 029-Edit
15 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 030-Edit
16 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 031
17 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 032
18 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 034-Edit
19 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 035
20 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 037
21 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 038
22 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 042
23 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 043
24 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 047
25 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 049
26 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 055
27 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 057
28 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 058
29 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 059
30 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 061
31 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 064
32 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 065
33 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 066
34 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 070
35 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 071
36 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 072
37 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 073
38 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 075
39 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 076
40 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 077
41 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 083
42 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 084
43 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 085
44 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 089
45 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 093
46 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 097
47 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 099
48 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 102
49 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 103
50 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 106
51 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 108-Edit
52 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 109
53 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 111
54 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211110 Week 10 Practice 112
55 / 55
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What happened was Washington signed Heinicke to a two-year deal, and seven months later, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the season opener, Heinicke was elevated to the starting signal-caller. So yeah, things have gotten better for Heinicke since last year, when he was coming to grips with embracing a life after football.

"Again, my life has changed dramatically," Heinicke said. "I thought I was done with football last year. So since that game until now, made some good money and just feel a lot more comfortable in life. It's a totally different feeling from what I was feeling this point last year."

While Heinicke's situation has changed, the same cannot be said for the Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champion's roster is largely the same, outside of a couple of injuries. They still have Brady, who is still playing like a top quarterback.

"It's pretty much the same deal," Heinicke said. "It's about who goes out there and executes better."

Washington is hoping to end the season in a similar fashion as it did last season, when it won five of its last seven games. While the team has failed to play constantly through the first eight games, there have been some signs in the last two games that it's trying to fix that issue.

Going against one of the best teams in the conference is going to be a task no matter what. A little bit of Heinicke magic might give Washington a chance to get different results in Round 2.

"I play better and I feel like the last two weeks, it's getting back to that," Heinicke said. "I'm gonna have a lot more fun out there and just going out there and playing the game I love.

Related Content

news

WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Washington's third down defense was one of the glaring issues from the first half of the season. He has some ideas on what the team can do to get back on track.
news

WFT Daily | Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

The Washington Football Team is coming out of its bye week and entering the next phase of the 2021 season. Here's a look at how Washington's month will unfold.
news

WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performance in the first eight weeks.
news

WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

Here's a look at how each player from Washington's draft class has performed through eight games.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington's offensive line is one of the best groups in the NFL this season. Roullier's leadership has been the fuel for that success.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Washington's pass rush has produced six sacks in the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but Rivera wants to see more.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

WFT Daily: Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media Monday afternoon following the team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Here are some key notes and quotes from the press conference.
news

WFT Daily: Kam Curl explains how he earned a roster spot as a 7th-rounder

Curl joined "The Player's Club" podcast to discuss how he went from a seventh-round pick to a favorite among Washington's fanbase.
Advertising