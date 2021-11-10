WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

What happened was Washington signed Heinicke to a two-year deal, and seven months later, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the season opener, Heinicke was elevated to the starting signal-caller. So yeah, things have gotten better for Heinicke since last year, when he was coming to grips with embracing a life after football.

"Again, my life has changed dramatically," Heinicke said. "I thought I was done with football last year. So since that game until now, made some good money and just feel a lot more comfortable in life. It's a totally different feeling from what I was feeling this point last year."

While Heinicke's situation has changed, the same cannot be said for the Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champion's roster is largely the same, outside of a couple of injuries. They still have Brady, who is still playing like a top quarterback.

"It's pretty much the same deal," Heinicke said. "It's about who goes out there and executes better."

Washington is hoping to end the season in a similar fashion as it did last season, when it won five of its last seven games. While the team has failed to play constantly through the first eight games, there have been some signs in the last two games that it's trying to fix that issue.

Going against one of the best teams in the conference is going to be a task no matter what. A little bit of Heinicke magic might give Washington a chance to get different results in Round 2.