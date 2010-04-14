Heyer, Montgomery Sign Their Tender Offers





Offensive tackle Stephon Heyer and defensive lineman Anthony Montgomery have signed their restricted free agent contracts, the Redskins have announced.

On March 4, the eve of free agency, the Redskins tendered Heyer at a second-round level and Montgomery at a fifth-round level.

Heyer, 26, played in all 16 games for the first time in his career last season.

He opened at right tackle, shifted to left tackle for three games when Chris Samuels was sidelined, then moved back to right tackle at season's end.

Overall, Heyer has played in 37 games, with 28 starts.

He joined the Redskins in 2007 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Maryland.

Montgomery, 26, saw limited action in his fourth NFL season, playing in six games and recording five tackles as part of a defensive tackle rotation.

He has played in 42 games, with 22 starts, in his career. In four seasons, he has logged 93 tackles and three sacks.