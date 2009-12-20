Heyer's Knee Injury Could Put Him On Sidelines





Stephon Heyer remains sidelined with a knee injury and his status for Monday night's game against the New York Giants is uncertain.

Heyer has not been able to practice this week and head coach Jim Zorn did not sound optimistic that he would have the services of his starting right tackle.

"I'm disappointed that his knee hasn't come around as fast as it had a week ago, but he tweaked it a little bit early in the week and he's just been trying to get it back," Zorn said. "On Saturday, we'll have a lot better feel for how he is going to do."

If Heyer is unable to play, then it's possible that first-year lineman William Robinson would draw the start.

Robinson, signed from the Redskins' practice squad last week, has never played in an NFL game.

Robinson entered the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 but he suffered an ankle injury in preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

He joined the Redskins' practice squad in October.

"Here we go," Zorn said. "He's going to have a great challenge ahead of him and he's got to go. That's who we have and that's who we'll play if Stephon can't go."

Asked about Robinson's strengths and weaknesses, Zorn said: "We'll find out as we go along and then try to help him if we can. What I like about what he's doing is he's giving great effort, he has good feet, he's enthusiastic, and he's got a good punch.

"He seems to be athletic being able to move. He's not a slow guy. But we'll find out a lot about him as we go."

Zorn considered sliding Mike Williams to right tackle, but so far has opted against it.

Williams started three games at right tackle earlier this season, but he appears to have found a home at right guard.