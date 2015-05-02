HIGHLIGHTS: Kyshoen Jarrett Can Lay The Lumber

RELATED LINKS:
--PHOTOS: Meet The Virginia Tech Defensive Back
--Redskins Add Three In The Sixth Round Of Draft
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
There goes the boom!
New Washington Redskins safety Kyshoen Jarrett can lay the lumber, as proved in the above video where he puts down his shoulder and connects hard with Georgia Tech wide receiver Devin Street.
At the moment of impact, Street loses the football on a play that could have given the Yellow Jackets a huge first down.
But wait, there's more from Jarrett.
Here's the defensive back recording an interception in the end zone of a tied game against Marshall:
Away from game-changing defensive moments, Jarrett also impressed on special teams with plays like this 94-yard punt return for touchdown:
.
.
.