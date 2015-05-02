HIGHLIGHTS: Kyshoen Jarrett Can Lay The Lumber

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

There goes the boom!

New Washington Redskins safety Kyshoen Jarrett can lay the lumber, as proved in the above video where he puts down his shoulder and connects hard with Georgia Tech wide receiver Devin Street.

At the moment of impact, Street loses the football on a play that could have given the Yellow Jackets a huge first down.

But wait, there's more from Jarrett.