Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History 

After his retirement in 1969, Mitchell remained in Washington for the next 34 years as a front office executive. During that time, Mitchell served as a pro scout and eventually moved his way up to assistant general manager for all three of the franchise's Super Bowls. After 40 years with the organization, Mitchell retired in 2002.

Mitchell passed away in April of last year, but his legacy continues to live on. Not only was Mitchell's jersey number retired, which has happened just one other time in franchise history, but the team also wore a patch with Mitchell's number on its jerseys during the 2020 season to remember his lasting impact not only within the franchise but also within the Washington Metropolitan Area.