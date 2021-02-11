Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

In today's Rewarding Moments In Washington History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we continue "A History of Firsts Inspiring the Next" series by looking back at Doug Williams' legendary performance in Super Bowl XXII on Jan. 31, 1988.

An 80-yard bomb to Ricky Sanders, a 27-yard loft to Gary Clark, a 50-yarder to Sanders and an 8-yard strike to Clint Didier.

"We scored 35 points in 18 plays -- that's execution at its very best," quarterback Doug Williams said of Washington's historic second quarter of Super Bowl XXII on Jan. 31, 1988. "Offensively, we were in a zone. It didn't matter who we were playing, they weren't going to stop us."

With Washington trailing, 10-0, to the John Elway-led Denver Broncos after 15 minutes, Williams put together one of the most prolific passing quarters in playoff history. He completed nine of his 11 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns -- the last of which was a Super Bowl record -- as Washington turned a double-digit deficit into a 35-10 blowout. By that point, the Broncos were finished. Washington ended up winning its second of three championships under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, and Williams was named the Most Valuable Player.