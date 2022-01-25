Holcomb saw steady improvement from Jamin Davis in rookie season

Davis was put into a challenging position throughout training camp and in the preseason. As the middle linebacker during that span, he had to learn and react to how the opponent was planning to attack the defense while also getting a grasp of his own responsibilities. Even for the best rookies, it can be demanding at times.

Physically, there was no doubt that Davis could handle it. Aside from putting up solid numbers at his Pro Day, the team expressed confidence when it drafted Davis that he could play at all linebacker spots. And there were times, like his fourth down stop in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills and a third down stop against the New York Giants the week before, early in the season when he showed that. They're the kind of plays, Holcomb said, that "you almost just want to sit there and watch him do it."

Those moments occurred when Davis had no questions about the play that was called or his responsibility. There were moments when it took a little more time for those things to process. That was when Davis showed, as head coach Ron Rivera put it, that "he's a young guy that's got a lot to learn."

Holcomb, who became Washington's play-caller on the field this past season, noticed that whenever he would tell Davis how part of a play was going to unfold before the snap, David was trying to work out how that applied to him. If the defense had an extra second, Holcomb said, he would have figured it out, but by the time it would click, the ball was already snapped.