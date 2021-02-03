Wake Up Washington 2/3: How To Watch The Introductory Press Conferences Of Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to look at Washington's options at quarterback.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala write about Jason Wright's interview with HBO on efforts to change the Washington Football Team's culture.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay delves into a potential trade.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey analyzes Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio writes about Terry McLaurin passing on playing until he's Tom Brady's age.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux names a receiver he thinks Washington should go after in free agency.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his first mock draft of the year for Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about how the play of Washington's 2020 free-agent class bodes well for the future. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Brandon Scherff's future with Washington. (Subscription)
-- Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranks Washington's rookie class as one of the most productive in 2020.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney
The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.