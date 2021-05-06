How Washington's Collaborative Front Office Built Washington's Draft Class

So Mayhew, Rivera and the front office had to rely on their scouts more than ever as they travelled across the country to Pro Days. They presented their findings to the coaches, who then used that information to give their own evaluations for their respective positions. Given the smaller pool of players in this year's draft, Washington could not afford to be wrong about a player, and from what Rivera and Mayhew could see, the scouts' work was pristine.

"Our scouts have done a great job for us, bringing the information for us, considering they kind of went through a little of what they went through last year, not really getting an opportunity to get inside and get to know the guys like they have in the past," Rivera said. "This year, it's just a smaller pool of guys to work through, so you really get an opportunity to truly dive deep."