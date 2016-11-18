News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

If Nick Sundberg Can't Play, Colt McCoy Is The Redskins' Emergency Longsnapper

Nov 18, 2016 at 06:51 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Colt_McCoy_snappers_615.jpg

Head coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that in the case longsnapper Nick Sundberg's back injury prevents him from playing, the team may need McCoy to snap.

Longsnapper Nick Sundberg tweaked his back earlier this week and was still feeling pain on Friday, according to head coach Jay Gruden, which makes his status for Sunday night's game against the Packers up for question.

"We'll have to wait and see," Gruden said. "Still a little ginger, walking gingerly on his back, well he's not walking on his back, but he's walking gingerly. We'll have to wait and see. We'll make adjustments to the roster if he can't go."

The Redskins worked out a couple of longsnappers on Friday in case things don't improve, but should they find themselves in an emergency situation, Gruden said that quarterback Colt McCoy would fill in as the team's longsnapper.

While the news certainly surprised most of the media in attendance, it didn't shock punter Tress Way, who said McCoy spent some time snapping the ball to him today.

"I hate giving props to a Longhorn, but the dude can snap," Way said. "You want to talk about all-around athlete -- ping pong, basketball, I think he's our backup punter too, I mean the dude can do it all. He did it today and he did a good job."

If Sundberg can't go, Way said it shouldn't be too difficult to adjust to a different longsnapper for Sunday, explaining that he only needs about five minutes with someone new before he feels comfortable with their delivery and spiral.

"Everybody's so good now that you just get somebody to throw it back there and you just get used to catching their ball and you're good," Way said. "Nick [Sundberg] is obviously one of the best, if not the best in the league, but there's a lot of great guys out there and whoever's snapping for the rest of my career, wherever I am, it just takes a little bit to practice somebody and you get the groove."

McCoy wasn't available after practice, rushing right to the hospital for a different kind of emergency: the birth of his second child.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising