In Early Going, Hicks, Williams Are On the Right







Hicks also has a rapport with new quarterback Donovan McNabb--they played together in Philadelphia from 2002-05.

"I think Artis is a guy that, when you put him in one position and let him play there, I think he'll do a fine job of developing into that position, whatever it is," Foerster said. "Sometimes when players have flexibility, it's a blessing and a curse. It's a blessing because you're on a team and you do well at a lot of different spots, and other times you don't get a chance to be good at one spot.

"So leaving him in that one position right now and hoping he develops and flourishes into a really good quality starting player at that position is what my hope is for him."

Said Hicks: "With me, I think it is a matter of repetition. At either of the four spots--both guards and both tackles--it's just a matter of me putting whatever hand on the ground for a couple of weeks and getting a good feel over there. I've been fortunate enough to be able to do that in the past, and hopefully I can continue that here."

Mike Williams battled injuries last season--his first NFL regular season action since 2005--but coaches say he had his best efforts when he lined up at right guard.

Williams started five games at right guard last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the season finale.

Like his predecessor Joe Bugel, Foerster believes Williams could develop into a quality interior lineman. He entered the league in 2002 as a prototypical offensive tackle.

"Putting him inside at this point in his career is good for him," Foerster said. "It brings things a little bit closer to him. There's a tremendous amount of explosion, strength, and athletic ability for a guy his size, and he's worked so very hard to get himself into shape. He's still working very, very hard to do that.

"It's kind of exciting to watch him develop as a guard. Now, he's raw at the position. He's not had a lot of time at guard, so he's still got a lot of developing to do at the position. But right now, he's done everything that we could ask to put himself in a position to help us there."

Questions at left tackle were resolved in the draft with the selection of Trent Williams.

That's three-fifths of the offensive line set heading into the team's second mini-camp in mid-May.

Foerster echoed head coach Mike Shanahan in saying that left tackle is a natural position for Williams.

Williams played three years of right tackle in college and one year at left tackle.

Said Foerster: "I see his ability in the running game to get out quickly on edge players. His ability on the back side to chase down linebackers because of his foot speed. His ability to catch back side defensive lineman that you are running away from. His ability to pull in open space. His ability to pass sets to get on edge pressure, wide rushers because of the foot speed and athleticism. His ability to recover from bad situations because he's a better athlete.