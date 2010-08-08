In Wide-Ranging Interview With Redskins.com, Snyder Looks Ahead







GF: With Donovan McNabb joining the team this year, looking back on your tenure as owner of the Redskins, is this the most confident you've been in a Redskins quarterback?

DS: "Sure. As owner, yes. As a fan, I was clearly confident in Sonny Jurgensen and the rest of the greats, and I think we've now got a great quarterback. We have a franchise quarterback. They're awfully hard to come by."

GF: Do you see McNabb having a long future here in Washington?

DS: "Yes."

GF: This weekend, Russ Grimm is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and I'm sure you'll be going...

DS: "We're excited about it. I'm thrilled for Russ and his family and the Redskins family, and I hope and expect we'll have a great Redskins showing out there. I know there'll be some Dallas Cowboys fans and some 49ers fans, and what-have-you. But I think Russ's induction has been a long time coming. I think he's a heck of a guy. He's someone that represented the Redskins well, and I'm just looking forward to seeing the induction and being at his party afterward to toast him."

GF: He was an assistant coach here for two years while you were owner. Do you have any particular memory of working with him?

DS: "We had a few meals together. I enjoyed him, got to know him a little bit. I think he's a very good coach, and I think he's a terrific guy."

GF: Along those lines, you're on the Board of Directors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Do you believe that the league needs to change how players are voted into the Hall of Fame?

DS: "Well, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is really a first-class organization that has strived to always do the right thing. And I think that they've done it. I think from time to time, things always get changed to a small degree here and there, and I'm sure they're working on different things. I have all the confidence in the system."

LW: We have NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell coming to training camp and one of the things he's talked about is, as the labor situation unfolds, the enhanced season with 18 regular season games. Are you in favor? Think it's a good idea?

DS: "I think we're always looking to improve the game and the fan experience, and we're looking at that as a league. From my personal perspective, I feel anything we can do to improve the experience for the fan is terrific. I think anything we can do to continue the competitiveness is most important."

LW: As a follow-up to that, do you think that an expanded season would lead to expanded playoffs?

DS: "I don't know. We've missed the playoffs a few times here and there, usually by a game or so. But I really don't know about that yet."

MT: You've been an owner for a while, you're obviously still a fan but you're more than a fan. You own the team. Is there any aspect of life just being a fan that you miss?

DS: "Sure. I miss tailgating. I loved it. I did it for a long time. I went to my first Redskins game with my father when I was 6 years old. I'm 45 now. I think that as an owner I'm just trying to help as much as I can to support Bruce and Mike. I miss the experience of wearing my jersey and hanging out with my pals."

MT: What was a Daniel Snyder tailgate like?

DS: "It was a little low key. We weren't the rowdy tailgaters. We were low key and we had a blast. A lot of cooking, a lot of eating. A lot of good bratwurst."

MT: Internet and media have always been very important to you. What is your vision for Redskins.com and the Redskins Broadcast Network?

DS: "My vision is to fill the future needs of digital communications. It goes back to being a fan. As a fan, I want news now. I don't want to read about it tomorrow. What we do with Redskins.com and through our Powerboard , what you can do with blogging and the Internet, is deliver real information now. I'm talking about delivering actual news in real-time, breaking news fashion.

"Everyone knows Brett Favre supposedly has retired and that's breaking news, and you don't have to wait until tomorrow to read about it. And that's the advantage of the Internet, the advantage of cell-phone communications. It's not going to back off, it's going to continue. The iPad someday may be the only piece you carry to college with you. It's an all-in-one information source."

LW: You've been not only present but more visible at Charitable Foundation functions and in community outreach. What's behind that?