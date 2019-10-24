Inactives: Redskins Vs. Vikings, Week 8

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Minnesota Vikings:
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
- No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
- No. 35 S Montae Nicholson
- No. 25 RB Chris Thompson
- No. 40 LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
- No. 67 G Wes Martin
- No. 85 TE Vernon Davis
The Vikings declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 19 WR Adam Thielen
- No. 51 DT Hercules Mata'afa
- No. 59 LB Cameron Smith
- No. 61 C Brett Jones
- No. 73 G Dru Samia
- No. 74 T Oli Udoh
- No. 96 DT Armon Watts