Inactives: Redskins Vs. Vikings, Week 8

Oct 24, 2019 at 06:59 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Minnesota Vikings:

The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
  • No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
  • No. 35 S Montae Nicholson
  • No. 25 RB Chris Thompson
  • No. 40 LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
  • No. 67 G Wes Martin
  • No. 85 TE Vernon Davis

The Vikings declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 19 WR Adam Thielen
  • No. 51 DT Hercules Mata'afa
  • No. 59 LB Cameron Smith
  • No. 61 C Brett Jones
  • No. 73 G Dru Samia
  • No. 74 T Oli Udoh
  • No. 96 DT Armon Watts

