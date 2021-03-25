Fitzpatrick is not worried about learning another offense; he said Turner's scheme has a number system that he used 15 years ago, so he'll have to reintroduce himself to some of those tendencies. His top priority is establishing relationships with his teammates, which includes playmakers like Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and newly-signed Curtis Samuel. He does not know much about them yet -- most of his scouting reports on them have come from his kids playing with them on Madden -- but he is looking forward to building that chemistry.

"I've definitely watched some highlights and things from some different guys," he said. "But being able to dive into the film and actually be able to get together with some of these guys. Sometimes I'll...put them in different categories and maybe compare them to different guys I've played with in the past. That seems to be something that's helped me jumpstart or maybe even fast forward a relationship with a certain guy and a connection on the field."

Fitzpatrick feels like he is playing better than he ever has, and he still loves the game. All he wanted was a chance to compete, and Washington has provided him with the opportunity. He admits that he has too much confidence in himself sometimes, but that has turned out to be part of what has allowed him to have a long career. He intends to bring that same swagger with him to Washington.