News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Inside The Curious Mind Of Rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Sep 09, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Matthew Paras

The Washington Times

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden catches a pass during practice on Aug. 13, 2020. (Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team)
Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden catches a pass during practice on Aug. 13, 2020. (Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team)

Antonio Gandy-Golden used to run upstairs from the basement of his grandmother's house on the South Side of Chicago, asking if he could play with whatever dusty, unused item he and his cousin had discovered downstairs. Old electronics, especially, practically begged to be taken apart and rebuilt.

Those adventures sparked a fascination with computers. Dismantling them, anyway.

At 6, Gandy-Golden was unscrewing the backs off of circuit boards, removing the motors and building rudimentary "robots" from the spare parts. From there, he began disassembling and reassembling bikes. He wanted to see how lawnmowers functioned. It was something different every week, said his mother, Monet.

"The older he got, the more curious he got," she said. "As he got older, he was really intrigued by the things he could see the end result. … Whatever he was curious about, he would really investigate it."

"Just always how I've been," Gandy-Golden said.

That curiosity led him to football and subsequently to Washington, where he now stands as a 6-foot-4, 223-pound wide receiver whose dramatic rise at Liberty paved his way to the NFL.

As Washington begins its season next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, its success this year will be measured on the development of players like Gandy-Golden. Head coach Ron Rivera was hired to rebuild a once-proud franchise, and for this year, at least, that process has less to do with wins and losses and more to do with finding players who will be the team's core in the future.

Gandy-Golden might not contribute much in the opener, but the hope is that by the end of the season, he'll have progressed enough to become a valuable weapon on offense.

Related Links

Finding Football

Football wasn't Gandy-Golden's first sport. In fact, the receiver didn't decide to play until the eighth grade. He'd picked up an interest after watching a close friend practice. Gandy-Golden, his mother said, watched his friend for about a year before he started to beg to play.

When Gandy-Golden took the field, he found his background in gymnastics came in handy. Gymnastics had long been in the Gandy family.

When her son was 2, Monet taught Gandy-Golden to do front rolls and other techniques. The training paid dividends, giving Gandy-Golden rare flexibility. He was able to haul in deep passes with one arm, all while keeping his balance.

"You just started to see these insane, crazy catches," she said.

And her son's five-inch growth spurt in high school contributed to a breakout sophomore campaign.

It makes sense football intrigued Gandy-Golden. Plays are more than Xs and Os designed on a sheet of paper. The best routes and concepts are deeply thought out, designed to fit together. The small details are endless, especially at wide receiver.

It's a game that can never be mastered, but dares players and coaches to try.

Gandy-Golden's mom calls him a "Why-Why-How?" kid. He would press and press to find answers. He wanted to know how things work — and why. And he examined every alternative.

"'What happens if you do it this way instead of that way,'" Monet said.

Hugh Freeze saw up close how Gandy-Golden's mind works. The Liberty coach often pored over tape with his star wide receiver in the film room.

During the sessions, Gandy-Golden would highlight individual routes, asking for feedback. He'd point out ways he could have used his shoulders better to create more separation, zone in on his hand placement on the opposing cornerback, Freeze said.

If the play wasn't successful, Freeze said Gandy-Golden wanted to know what he could have done differently.

"He's very thorough," Freeze said, "very intrigued by having to think through any type of problem or issue to solve something."

The Future Opens Up

As much as football fascinated Gandy-Golden, the 22-year-old didn't see a future in it for the first part of his college career. Liberty was a small school and before then, he had only received one other college scholarship offer to go play the sport at Kennesaw State.

But that changed his junior year when he noticed the influx of NFL coaches now attending Liberty practices, and the Flames' own coaching staff relaying that the reviews had been positive. After all, Gandy-Golden was starting to dazzle on film. He racked up more than 1,000 yards on 71 catches. He was a big body with an even bigger catch radius.

He began to wonder.

"I definitely feel like going into senior year, I took that and ran with it," he said. "I tried to make that my best season."

Gandy-Golden did that and then some. Last fall, the wideout totaled the nation's fourth-most receiving yards with 1,396. By October, mixtapes of highlights started to pop up on YouTube, one with the title "The BEST player you've NEVER heard of." The buzz over the next few months would only grow. Meet Antonio Gandy-Golden: The Uncut Gem who Does It All, touted an ESPN pre-draft feature.

People picked up on the unconventional hobbies that consumed the receiver off the field -- puzzles, painting, juggling, guitar playing. They saw the athletic feats, including the time Gandy-Golden threw a football from his knees 60 yards that bounced off a goalpost crossbar.

Gandy-Golden's rise, though, wasn't just because people started paying attention. The receiver made much-needed improvements to his game.

Specifically, he cut down on the number of drops. When Freeze was hired heading into Gandy-Golden's senior season, one of their first conversations centered around cleaning up that flaw. Freeze was blunt: Gandy-Golden wasn't going to be drafted very high or help the Flames very much if he continued to drop the ball.

"His response -- I was very intrigued with what it was -- was 'Coach, show me, help me,'" Freeze said.

Freeze implemented a plan, one that he used to boost his past receivers like D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown at Ole Miss. They worked on countless drills, spending additional hours on the jugs machine, forcing Gandy-Golden to concentrate.

Still, Gandy-Golden lasted until the fourth round of the NFL draft. Scouts wonder if Gandy-Golden, who ran a 4.6 in the 40, truly has the speed to separate from cornerbacks at the NFL level.

The doubts don't faze Gandy-Golden, Monet says. Her son embraces the unknown. Reserved and mature for his age as a boy, Gandy-Golden was raised by a single mother. It was often his job to pick up his brothers from the bus and cook something to eat.

"Antonio did have to grow up a little bit faster, but he took it all in," she said.

Read more Washington Redskins coverage in The Washington Times at https://www.washingtontimes.com/specials/washington-redskins-season/

Related Content

Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season
news

Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

Sweat, the team's second first-round pick in 2019, is focused on building on his late-season surge.
NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement To Host Virtual Offseason Program
news

NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement To Host Virtual Offseason Program

This year, classroom instruction and on-field activities will be replaced by online instruction and virtual workouts.
Adrian Peterson Celebrates Birthday By Donating $100,000 Through Charity To Aid Coronavirus Victims
news

Adrian Peterson Celebrates Birthday By Donating $100,000 Through Charity To Aid Coronavirus Victims

Adrian Peterson turned 35 years old Saturday, and in doing so, the Redskins running back made a notable contribution to help fight COVID-19.
'He's Going To Burn You:' Inside The Challenge Of Facing Draft Prospect Chase Young
news

'He's Going To Burn You:' Inside The Challenge Of Facing Draft Prospect Chase Young

Young's combination of explosive speed, deceptive hands and raw power posed enormous problems for his college opponents. 
'It's Always The People Behind You Talking The Loudest': Guice Eager To Shed Injury-Prone Label
news

'It's Always The People Behind You Talking The Loudest': Guice Eager To Shed Injury-Prone Label

Guice has played in just five games over his first two NFL seasons.
Adrian Peterson Stepped Up As This Season's Team Leader For Redskins
news

Adrian Peterson Stepped Up As This Season's Team Leader For Redskins

Adrian Peterson became an important voice to his teammates throughout the season -- and it's partially why the Redskins will explore bringing the 33-year-old back in 2019 despite having second-rounder Derrius Guice returning from a torn ACL.
Adrian Peterson, Defense Must Return As Strengths For Redskins
news

Adrian Peterson, Defense Must Return As Strengths For Redskins

As Washington has dropped three of its last four games, the Redskins have regressed in two areas that were crucial to their success: running the ball and shutting down opposing teams.

Advertising