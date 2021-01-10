Instant Analysis: Valiant Comeback Falls Short Against Bucs In Wild Card Round

There were moments when Washington looked like it was doing what was needed to steal a win from Tom Brady in his first season with the Buccaneers. The vaunted defensive line was pressuring Brady, the secondary was playing well and the offense was clicking with scoring drives of 61, 52 and 75 yards.

And yet, the same issues Washington had struggled with all year continued. Brady started to moved down the field in chunks, and despite Heinicke's return in the fourth quarter, the offense could not do enough to come back from a 12-point deficit.

The potential was there, but so was the room for improvement.

Tampa Bay quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead thanks to a 29-yard field goal on its opening drive and an interception that came from a tipped pass. That is when Heinicke and the offense started to find some traction with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a two-yard run from J.D. McKissic.

But after a failed surprise onside kick, Brady and the Buccaneers zipped down the field in five plays and turned a 9-7 score into an eight-point lead with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. Another field goal from Succop made the score, 18-7, heading into halftime.